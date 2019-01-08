Study Unveils New Plastic Surgery Technique to Create Youthful, Sculpted Celebrity Jawlines

The study, entitled "A Novel Extended Deep Plane Facelift Technique for Jawline Rejuvenation and Volumization," focuses on repositioning excess soft tissue to the back portion of the jaw to restore the contour and volume that creates the arc of a youthful feminine jawline. As we age, soft tissues of the face droop, creating jowls that hide the jawline while there is also a loss of volume over the jaw towards the ear, making the jawline appear shorter and puffier. Until now, facelifts have focused on rejuvenating the fallen jowls, failing to restore the extended arc of a youthful jawline which has come to represent an integral part of the feminine ideal.

In this study, this "arc" is defined as the Mandibular Defining Line (MDL), a new anatomic metric in evaluating the continuous, lower jawline contour from the chin to under the ear. The technique produces a 2.8 cm increase in length of the jawline, on average, re-lengthening the jawline that becomes truncated with age.

"Although today's facelifting methods are able to remove jowls, the well-defined lower jawline of youth is not recreated," says Dr. Jacono. "An easy way to pinpoint someone's age regardless of whether they have undergone a facelift is to look at the length of their jawline," Dr. Jacono continues. "With this new technique, we now have the ability to create a defined, plush jawline from chin to ear. This adds length to the natural arc of youth, thus extending the MDL. Celebrities with ideal MDLs include Angelina Jolie, Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lopez, Natalie Portman and Victoria Beckham."

The study included 203 consecutive patients that underwent extended deep plane facelifts with rotational flap modification. There was a mean increase in the length of the MDL from 7.1 cm preoperatively to 9.9 cm postoperatively. Postoperative imaging was performed using the VECTRA M3 Imaging System, which creates lifelike, high-resolution, three-dimensional renderings of aesthetic procedures.

About Dr. Andrew Jacono

A world-leading expert on minimally invasive facelifting, Dual Board Certified, Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, Dr. Andrew Jacono has presented clinical research and conducted live surgery in front of peer audiences at over 100 plastic surgery meetings and symposiums around the world and has delivered lectures at the most prestigious universities in America.

A Castle Connolly Top Doctor, Dr. Jacono serves as Section Head of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at North Shore University Hospital Manhasset and Associate Clinical Professor, Division of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Additionally, Dr. Jacono serves as Director of The New York Center for Facial Plastic & Laser Surgery in New York, New York and Fellowship Director of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Dr. Jacono has been featured on Good Morning America, Anderson, CNBC and CNN and in USA Today, Town & Country, Harper's Bazaar, Huffington Post, Parade, O, The Oprah Magazine, Marie Claire, GQ, Departures and Newsweek, among others. To learn more about Dr. Jacono and his practice, visit www.newyorkfacialplasticsurgery.com.

