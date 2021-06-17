Study Using American Migraine Foundation Data Wins Prestigious Award

While chronic migraine is defined as having 15 or more headache days per month, at least eight of them with migraine features, Dr. Ishii's study found that patients with 8-14 headache days a month had similar levels of disability as patients with 15-23 headache days a month. Patients with 24 headache days a month had the highest level of disability.

This research will facilitate more appropriate access to and selection of treatments for those who are significantly impacted by this disease. "Until we are able to biologically classify each person, the results from this research will be very important in helping clinicians more accurately identify those patients who have severe disease burden and personalize treatment for different subgroups of patients,"said Dr. David Dodick, Professor of Neurology at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and co-principal investigator of ARMR. "This study will also facilitate a change in the way patients with migraine are currently classified and remove barriers to the most appropriate and best available treatments for patients who are severely impacted by their disease."

Data for this study came from the AMF's American Registry for Migraine Research (ARMR), which collected information and biospecimens from patients living with migraine and other headache disorders. ARMR was used to help healthcare providers and scientists better understand the causes, characteristics, and management of migraine and other headache types.

"I think the strength of ARMR is the deep phenotyping of each patient, the wealth of patient reported outcomes that are collected, and the prospective design. It is a treasure box of a database that can be used for various research purposes," said Dr. Ishii.

The recognition of Dr. Ishii's research underlines the importance of databases like ARMR and the importance of patients participating in such registries. "Patient participation in registries like ARMR is critical. Collecting information directly from patients with migraine allows researchers to truly understand the nuances of migraine and the impact that it has on the lives of those with migraine," said Dr. Todd Schwedt, Professor of Neurology at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona, and co-principal investigator of ARMR. "This can help researchers analyze this data and create personalized treatment plans that were never before possible."

The analysis of that data can lead to more effective treatments for migraine. "Having large numbers of patient information available, all of whom have been questioned in the same way, allows research to be conducted that answers the most pressing questions, with the most accurate and consistent data available," said Dr. Lawrence Newman, Chair of AMF and professor of neurology at NYU Langone Health. "These registries will allow doctors to refine diagnoses, observe treatment responses, and ultimately allow for personalized treatment-avoiding the current trial-and-error approach that is both time consuming and frustrating."

Ultimately, both the recognition of the study's finding by AHS and the existence of large patient registries give hope to the migraine community. "Migraine impacts everyone differently, and this research into the classification of migraine further reinforces the work the American Migraine Foundation has done to allow for the personalization of migraine care," said Nim Lalvani, AMF Executive Director.

Dr. Ishii's study is just one example of the kind of research that ARMR data is being used for. Other Studies that Have Used ARMR Data include:

The American Registry for Migraine Research: Research Methods and Baseline Data for an Initial Patient Cohort



Sensory Hypersensitivity Symptoms in Migraine With vs Without Aura: Results From the American Registry for Migraine Research



Impact of Depression and Anxiety Symptoms on Patient–Reported Outcomes in Patients With Migraine: Results From the American Registry for Migraine Research (ARMR)



Effect of Migraine on Pregnancy Planning: Insights From the American Registry for Migraine Research



Impact of abuse on migraine–related sensory hypersensitivity symptoms: Results from the American Registry for Migraine Research

About the American Migraine Foundation

The American Migraine Foundation provides education, support and resources for the millions of men, women and children living with migraine. Our mission is to advance migraine research, promote patient advocacy and expand access to care for patients worldwide. Migraine and other disabling diseases that cause severe head pain impact more than 39 million people in the United States alone. By educating caregivers and giving patients the tools to advocate for themselves, we have cultivated a movement that gives a collective voice to the migraine community. Working closely with migraine and headache experts at our partner organization, the American Headache Society, we educate caregivers and give patients the tools to advocate for themselves, cultivating a movement that gives a collective voice to the migraine community. For more information, please visit www.americanmigrainefoundation.org.

Media Contact:

Ashley Logan

[email protected]

SOURCE American Migraine Foundation