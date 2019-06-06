Studycast® System Two-Factor Authentication to Help Providers Meet HIPAA Mandate for Data Privacy and Security

The Studycast system already boasts a powerful set of security measures, including state-of-the-art encryption, geographically disparate enterprise class tier III+ data centers, and optional single sign-on. Adding 2FA to this offering provides clients with another option for strengthening security at the point of access.

In this age of digital transformation, healthcare providers are increasingly under attack from hackers and other cybersecurity threats. Healthcare has become the industry most vulnerable to data breaches in recent years, with cybersecurity incidents racking up more than $1.2 billion in costs in 2017 alone. It's estimated that more than 80% of all data breaches are caused by compromised login credentials. In other words, lost or stolen passwords might be the biggest threat to the security of digitized protected health information (PHI).

Two-factor authentication can provide an additional safeguard against unauthorized access to PHI without disrupting the clinical workflow. By requiring an additional piece of information at login, 2FA helps protect sensitive patient data even if a user's password is stolen. For the Studycast system, the additional piece of information users must enter to gain access is a code generated by an app installed on a separate device. The code is time sensitive, and when it expires, a new code will be generated.

"As providers are digitizing patient data and moving to the cloud, it's important to understand how that changes the landscape for security risks," says Laurie Smith, Core Sound Imaging COO. "We recognize that our clients trust us to help them navigate that landscape safely."

Although HIPAA does not require the use of two-factor authentication, it does mandate that covered entities must protect the privacy and security of patient data. "I would say there's an ethical imperative here, as well," says Smith. "Patients trust providers to exercise great care in protecting their information. A data breach can be damaging not just for the provider, but for the patients, too. We think two-factor authentication will help our clients maintain that trust with the patients they serve."

