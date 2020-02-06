Studycat Donates Free Use of Its Language Learning Apps for Children in Areas Affected by School Closures

HONG KONG, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia-based edtech firm Studycat Limited is donating free use of its award-winning Fun Series language learning apps teaching English, Chinese, Spanish, French and German to families in regions affected by school closures related to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. To sign up, those interested should visit: https://studycat.com/in-this-together/

Access to the apps is effective immediately. If schools close in other locations as the epidemic continues, Studycat will extend this initiative. In suitable cases, the company will also offer complimentary use of its product designed for educational institutions, Fun English for Schools. All languages are available in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan on both iOS (via the App Store) and Android (via Google Play). In mainland China all languages are available on iOS (Apple devices) and English is available for Android devices.

Mark Pemberton, co-founder of Studycat, said: "The accelerating coronavirus epidemic is scary, with many people getting sick and with very disconcerting casualties. For all people affected, we sincerely hope for a speedy resolution to this crisis. With schools closed at short notice, we parents face a practical challenge of educating our younger children as this situation unfolds. We need easy-to-use resources to provide productive activities for our kids to do at home. It is essential at this time to keep our young ones motivated, active, engaged in their education and with their minds occupied by things other than worrying news about a developing epidemic."

"We are deeply concerned for anyone impacted by this virus outbreak. As a company that has built its business in Asia, we are determined to do our part, helping to mitigate some of the burden brought on by school closings", added Mateo Solares, co-founder of Studycat. "We are committed to helping families affected, making a positive impact for young children at this time, allowing them to learn new things while having fun, turning their minds to something constructive. This region is resilient. We can and will beat this thing. We're all in this together!"

Studycat enables safe and convenient home learning of foreign languages, literacy and critical thinking. Its huge variety of fun online games, puzzles, songs and interactive exercises encourage creativity and collaboration. The company's website, studycat.com, also offers hundreds of creative worksheets to help fill time productively, which families in affected areas will have access to as well.

Established in 1999, Studycat was started by Asia-based educators Mark Pemberton, Mateo Solares and Jason Bakkum. They began their journey as a bricks and mortar language school before moving into game-based digital learning in 2006 and app stores in 2011.

About STUDYCAT

Studycat is an international leader in children's online language education, empowering young children around the world to enjoy learning a foreign language with innovative learning applications that connect homes and schools. The company's consumer solutions help children aged 3-8 learn English, Chinese, Spanish, French and German effectively, achieving superior outcomes by using a blended approach of online and offline games and exercises. Studycat's English-language learning content is aligned with Cambridge Young Learners, a well-recognized academic curriculum and exam system. Built on the premise that young children learn most effectively through play and are motivated to study by having fun, Studycat's apps have been downloaded more than 11 million times worldwide. Connect with Studycat on Twitter @Study_cat, Facebook @ Studycat.net. and LinkedIn or visit studycat.com

Press Contact: Mark Pemberton | mark@studycat.com | +886 939626382

