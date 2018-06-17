StudyCo is Expanding Globally and Redefining International Education Opportunities

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- StudyCo is expanding all over the globe, continuing its commitment to the service of finding students universities that match their educational qualifications. Besides partnering with more than 200 universities, they have teams placed all over the world and they execute all the student recruitment services efficiently.

Now study abroad with StudyCo. StudyCo is a professional student recruitment agency providing students and parents with current information about studies offered globally.

The study destinations StudyCo covers are Australia, New Zealand, the United States, United Kingdom, Canada as well as Europe, Asia, Middle East and South America. Having almost 20 years of experience in this field, StudyCo is one of the first companies in Australia to promote higher education to international students. StudyCo is certified by the American International Recruitment and Australian Agency for Education and Training. StudyCo is also ISO 9001:2008 certified which vouches that their services are safe, reliable and of good quality.

StudyCo's education information which goes out to students from any country seeking it has come to a point where it's considered as one of the best overseas education consultants by many. This trust is forged by StudyCo's operations. They offer comprehensive information to students about the selected destination, university, programs, admissions services, accommodations and even student visa services. Representing 200+ universities worldwide, they take care of the application processes and provide education consultation. Besides filling up university admission forms, StudyCo also follows up on the offer to study in the university, smoothing the road to education acquiring abroad for international students.

StudyCo's strength lies in their pool of information specifically gleaned to help international students get the best of what is available and matching in terms of education abroad. With their global reach, StudyCo teams hope to facilitate growing numbers of students getting their desired education in institutions overseas. Contact here for more information.

About StudyCo

StudyCo was established in 1997 with a longstanding reputation as one of Australia's leading University education Representatives and Student Recruitment Agencies for Study Abroad Services. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, StudyCo is an award-winning agency for its excellence in service of supporting students from different countries and diverse cultural backgrounds find their most suitable universities abroad and acquire education there. StudyCo provides a full-service experience developed over years to help students make their dreams of studying overseas a reality.

Related Links

Universities under Studyco

Why choose StudyCo?

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IolN_ZzeKfQ

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/studyco-is-expanding-globally-and-redefining-international-education-opportunities-300667498.html

SOURCE StudyCo