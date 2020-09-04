Study.com Named Best Tutoring/Test Prep Solution

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Study.com , a leading online education platform, has been named Best Tutoring/Test Prep App or Tool by the 2020 Tech Edvocate Awards. Study.com provides nearly 60 different test prep courses from standardized tests to professional certifications. The courses are self-paced and delivered on Study's micro-learning platform in engaging, self-paced video lessons.

"This award speaks to the consistent positive feedback we receive from members who use Study.com's test prep solution," said Adrian Ridner, CEO and Co-founder at Study.com. "From acing the ACT to passing the PRAXIS teacher's exam, our courses have helped thousands prepare for the big milestones in their lives."

The Tech Edvocate Awards honors the best companies, people, products in P-20 education. Study.com was also named a finalist in the "Best Higher Education Solution" category, which highlights the company's College Accelerator solution allowing learners to take college courses through Study.com and earn credits that transfer to over 1,500 U.S. colleges and universities.

About Study.com

Study.com is an online education platform that helps learners of all ages excel academically and close skills gaps. From test prep and homework help to earn low-cost college credit and developing workplace skills, Study.com's online courses, short-animated video lessons and study tools have made learning simple for more than 30 million students, teachers and working professionals. Study.com was founded in 2002 and is a privately-held company located in Mountain View, Calif. Learn more at https://www.study.com or download the mobile app from the iOS app store or Google Play.

