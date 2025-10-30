Study.com Named to the 2026 GSV 150, Recognizing Top Growth Companies in Digital Learning & Workforce Skills

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Study.com is proud to announce that it has been selected for inclusion in the 2026 GSV 150, a distinguished list of the most transformational growth companies in digital learning and workforce skills, published by the ASU+GSV Summit. PR Newswire

This recognition underscores Study.com's commitment to expanding access to high-quality education, empowering learners across the entire "PreK to Gray" continuum and preparing learners for shifts in careers and education choice with the evolution of AI.

The GSV 150 list — which evaluates companies on revenue scale, growth trajectory, user reach, geographic diversification and margin profile — represents a global benchmark for innovation in education technology.

"We're honored to be named to the 2026 GSV 150," said Michael Schmier, President & Chief Operating Officer of Study.com. "This recognition is a testament to our team's passion for opening the door to the life changing impact of education and our goal to help every learner, no matter where they are, achieve their potential and prepare for their future in this age of AI."

Study.com continues to advance its mission by serving tens of millions of learners each month through its online learning platform that supports online courses for college credit, professional certification test prep, K12 curriculum and professional development. Leveraging data-driven instruction, engaging video lessons and scalable technology, Study.com fulfills its promise of opening the door to the life changing impact of education.

About the GSV 150

The GSV 150 is an annual listing published by the ASU+GSV Summit platform and its partner, GSV Ventures. It showcases the 150 companies that are shaping the future of digital learning and workforce skills — across K-12, higher education, professional development and lifelong learning — based on rigorous evaluation of business performance, learner reach and innovation.

About Study.com

Study.com opens the door to the life-changing impact of education for tens of millions of learners and educators each month. Through affordable, flexible courses and transfer partnerships with over 2,000 colleges and universities, Study.com has helped learners save nearly $700 million in tuition costs and hundreds of thousands of transferable college credits.

Recognized by Fast Company and GSV as one of the world's most innovative education companies, Study.com empowers students to achieve their goals faster, more affordably, and on their own schedule — building the degrees of today for the careers of tomorrow.

