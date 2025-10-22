StudyFetch Launches Free 'StudyFetch Read' Platform to Combat America's Literacy Crisis

The Platform Brings Zero-Cost Reading Solution to Students as Company Convenes Leading Learning Scientists at Enduring Literacy Symposium

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StudyFetch, the AI-powered educational platform serving over 5 million students worldwide, has announced the launch of StudyFetch Read, an AI-driven literacy platform that brings personalized reading instruction to every student at no cost. The announcement was made during the company's Enduring Literacy Symposium at the University of Pennsylvania, where leading experts in learning sciences gathered to discuss America's literacy crisis and engineer solutions that can be deployed immediately.

Currently, fifty-four percent of U.S. adults read below a sixth-grade level. Sixty-four percent of fourth graders do not read proficiently, and one in four children grow up without learning to read. This literacy crisis costs America $2.2 trillion annually in lost productivity, increased healthcare costs, and wasted talent.

StudyFetch Read represents a fundamental commitment to equality of opportunity, bringing AI-powered personalization to what has been, until now, a losing battle. Traditional literacy–the ability to read, comprehend, and think critically about text–remains the foundation upon which all other learning is built. Without it, students cannot access education, cannot participate fully in democracy, and cannot compete in a rapidly evolving economy. AI technology finally makes it possible to deliver the individualized instruction each student needs to master these foundational skills.

Teachers can upload any course material—worksheets, PDFs, complete books—and StudyFetch Read generates hyper-personalized, level-appropriate versions for each student. By incorporating interests that students or parents share, the platform meets them where they are, delivering the same curriculum at each learner's reading level while making the material relatable and compelling.

"We believe in equality of opportunity for every student everywhere, and that has to start with traditional literacy," said StudyFetch CTO and co-founder Ryan Trattner. "Reading isn't a luxury feature. It's a fundamental right. We're committed to doing our part to help ensure every single student can read by making 1:1 personalized instruction scalable for every teacher and accessible for every student."

The Enduring Literacy Symposium brought together researchers, educators, cognitive scientists, and engineers. The singular mission: translate learning science into engineering practice. Rather than another conference generating reports that gather dust, StudyFetch's engineering team is implementing action items from the symposium and working closely with participating learning scientists in the coming months to refine, rigorously assess, and deploy evidence-based literacy interventions within the platform.

StudyFetch Read joins the company's broader StudyFetch for Good initiative and reflects the company's White House Pledge to America's Youth commitment by providing free access to critical educational tools for underserved populations. The platform will be available immediately at no cost, with no premium tiers, no paywalls, and no compromises.

"There is no future in the AI world without foundational literacy. There is no workforce readiness without reading proficiency. There is no equality of opportunity when millions of students lack the basic skills to learn," said Sam Whitaker, Vice President of Social Impact and Strategic Initiatives at StudyFetch. "This is a moral imperative, and there is no time to wait."

