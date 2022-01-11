Studypool reaches out to students about the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on study habits

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic continues to drastically shift the student experience, according to a survey conducted by Studypool amongst its users. Studypool, an online learning platform supporting millions of students across the globe, recently reached out to its student users to better understand their experience as learners at this point in the pandemic. The survey suggests that although almost half the students questioned are currently in the classroom in-person again, at least in a hybrid capacity, fewer than 32% of those students actually feel safe and comfortable being there. That being said, most student users continue to study exclusively online.

The COVID-19 pandemic undoubtedly, and unintentionally, revolutionized traditional classroom learning. Within weeks of the start of the pandemic, most institutions of learning turned to a completely virtual setup, throwing educators and students alike into a profoundly new learning environment.

The survey of over 470 Studypool student users asked them to reflect on their experience as learners during the pandemic. While certain aspects of the student experience improved - for example, most students cited they had more time to dedicate to studying - other key aspects of learning worsened. The majority of students stated that they actually sleep less now than in pre-pandemic times, and even more troubling, students suggest they have less access to teachers or professors as a resource when they need help.

This is where online learning platforms, such as Studypool, come into play. The majority of participating students acknowledged in the survey that they increased their usage of online learning platforms, with one student stating, "Studypool helps me [now] more than ever! Thank you!"

Unsurprisingly, the largest and most unanimously agreed upon change from the pandemic has been the social change. Students agree that they study in groups far less than before. Over 80% of participating students feel that this pandemic has inhibited their ability to meet their peers and make friends at school. However, some of these students sought ways to connect virtually. One change in student study habits has been to incorporate, "Zoom calls with classmates to have a better understanding of the class material." Also, most students agree that learning has become more accessible and flexible, encouraging the use of "diverse online avenues" to study.

In short, the COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally altered the student experience by increasing stress levels, decreasing sleep, and prohibiting access to in-person academic support; however, it has simultaneously encouraged students to pursue virtual learning platforms and online social networking, thereby broadening their use of online academic resources. In a time where the pandemic continues to proliferate and threaten in-person interactions, these platforms may be the key to helping students achieve academic success.

About Studypool: Studypool is an online learning platform that supports a global community of students through its unique Q&A microtutoring and other educational services. Offering 24/7 access to academic support, Studypool is a pioneer in the online learning community addressing the unique needs of students today, helping them achieve academic success.

