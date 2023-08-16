Stuﬀed Puﬀs® Launches New BITES Line: Fun-Sized Filled Marshmallows

News provided by

Stuffed Puffs, LLC

16 Aug, 2023, 11:00 ET

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stuﬀed Puﬀs®, the makers of chocolate ﬁlled marshmallows, are excited to launch their new product line, Stuﬀed Puﬀs Filled Marshmallow BITES. After revolutionizing the traditional marshmallow, by putting real milk chocolate on the inside for perfect s'more, their new BITES products are flavor-ﬁlled marshmallows in a bite-sized snackable format!

Continue Reading
Stuffed Puffs BITES are launching in four delicious flavors, S’mores, Birthday Cake, Cinnamon Toast Crunch™, and Cookies `n Creme. Each of the four flavors are filled with a rich, creamy center paired with a crunchy coating that makes BITES so much more than your average marshmallow.
Stuffed Puffs BITES are launching in four delicious flavors, S’mores, Birthday Cake, Cinnamon Toast Crunch™, and Cookies `n Creme. Each of the four flavors are filled with a rich, creamy center paired with a crunchy coating that makes BITES so much more than your average marshmallow.

Available in four delicious ﬂavors, S'mores, Birthday Cake, Cinnamon Toast Crunch™, and Cookies `n Crème, Stuﬀed Puﬀs BITES are ﬁlled with a rich, creamy center paired with a crunchy coating that makes BITES so much more than your average marshmallow.

Their new BITES line is an expression of Stuﬀed Puﬀs' commitment to product innovation and their mission to continuously bring joy and excitement to their customers. Michael Tierney, CEO and Founder of Stuﬀed Puﬀs, commented on the release, "We've really changed the way people think about marshmallows since our launch. Traditionally marshmallows have been used as an ingredient, versus enjoyed on their own. With Stuﬀed Puﬀs, we've shifted the consumer perception, and turned marshmallows into a treat people are enjoying straight out of the bag. To take it one step further, we made the necessary investments in our state-of-the-art facility to miniaturize our current products and bring BITES to life."

With their assortment of delicious ﬂavors, Stuﬀed Puﬀs BITES make the perfect addition to on-the-go snacking, lunchboxes, or late-night snacks. BITES are currently available nationwide at retailers such as Walmart and will continue to expand distribution throughout this summer. To learn more about Stuﬀed Puﬀs® please visit www.stuﬀedpuﬀs.com and @stuﬀedpuﬀs on Instagram and TikTok. Visit your local retailer to grab a bag of these must-have ﬂavor-packed snackable BITES.

About Stuﬀed Puﬀs®

Stuﬀed Puﬀs® redeﬁned the marshmallow category in 2019 with their launch of their Classic Milk Chocolate ﬁlled marshmallows. Founded by Michael Tierney, Stuﬀed Puﬀs® believes that Life Is More Fun Filled™ and that is meant quite literally. Their products melt from the inside out for the perfect S'more or S'mores Indoors™. They can also be used as a staple ingredient in baking, cooking, hot cocoa, or devoured straight out of the bag. Their new Bites items are available in delicious ﬂavors like S'mores, Birthday Cake, Cinnamon Toast Crunch™, and Cookies `n Creme. Look for all ﬂavors at Walmart locations nationwide. For more information, visit stuﬀedpuﬀs.com or Facebook or Instagram.

Media Contact:

Melissa Vesci Reeves mvesci@stuﬀedpuﬀs.com

SOURCE Stuffed Puffs, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.