Stueve Siegel Hanson LLP Announces Genworth Financial, Inc. Data Breach Lawsuit Investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney AdvertisingStueve Siegel Hanson LLP, a national leader in data breach and privacy cases, is investigating potential claims against Genworth Financial, Inc. resulting from a data breach that exposed the sensitive personal information of Genworth's policyholders and insurance agents.  

What is Genworth Financial, Inc: Genworth Financial, Inc. is an insurance company based in Richmond, Virginia. Genworth provides life insurance, long-term care insurance, mortgage insurance, and annuities to customers across the United States.

What happened: On June 22, 2023, Genworth disclosed that between May 29, 2023, to May 30, 2023, an unauthorized party took advantage of a vulnerability in the MOVEit file transfer software used by a vendor of Genworth. As a result, the sensitive personal information of at least 2.5 million Genworth policyholders and insurance agents was breached.  

What information was accessed: For policyholders, the stolen information includes policyholders' Social Security numbers, names, dates of birth, zip codes, states of residence, and policy numbers. For insurance agents, the stolen information includes the agent ID, name, date of birth, and full address.

What can you do: If you were impacted by the breach and wish to seek a free legal consultation, you can contact Stueve Siegel Hanson. Stueve Siegel Hanson attorneys have represented data breach victims in many of the largest data breach cases in history, including cases against Equifax, T-Mobile, and Capital One. The firm's Data Breach and Privacy class action practice has received local and national recognition, including being named among Law360's Cybersecurity & Privacy Practice Groups of the Year.

Disclaimer: This is attorney advertising sponsored by Stueve Siegel Hanson LLP, located at 460 Nichols Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64112.

CONTACT:
Amy Nouri 
[email protected]
9132257701

SOURCE Stueve Siegel Hanson LLP

