Stuffed Animal Plush Toys Market to grow by USD 3,566.08 million from 2022 to 2027| Growing penetration of social media drives market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The stuffed animal plush toys market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,566.08 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.01% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The growing penetration of social media is notably driving market growth. Influencers utilize popular social media platforms to effectively promote stuffed animals and plush toys to their large number of followers. These influencers create engaging posts and videos, showcasing the features and benefits of their favourite stuffed animals and encouraging their audience to make purchases. Platforms like Instagram and YouTube have given rise to a new generation of influencers with a massive following, making them valuable partners for toy companies to collaborate with. Through unboxing videos, reviews, and demonstrations, influencers generate significant interest in stuffed animals and plush toys among their followers. As social media users continue to increase worldwide, this trend is expected to positively impact the growth of the global stuffed animal plush toys market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stuffed Animal Plush Toys Market 2023-2027

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Stuffed Animal Plush Toys Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Aurora World, BUDSIES Co. LLC, Build A Bear Workshop Inc., Ganz USA LLC, Hallmark Card Inc., Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mary Meyer Corp., Mattel Inc., Melissa and Doug, MGA Entertainment Inc., NICI GmbH, Reliance Industries Ltd., Sanrio Co. Ltd., Simba Dickie Group GmbH, Spin Master Corp., Steiff Retail GmbH, Takara Tomy Co. Ltd., Teddy Hermann GmbH, and Ty Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Vendors Offerings

Aurora World - The company offers stuffed animal plush toys such as Aurora Miyoni sea otter.

Build A Bear Workshop Inc. - The company offers stuffed animal plush toys such as Budsie turtle stuffed toys.

The company offers stuffed animal plush toys such as Budsie turtle stuffed toys. Ganz USA LLC - The company offers stuffed animal plush toys such as spring green frogs.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Stuffed Animal Plush Toys Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The increasing demand for eco-friendly stuffed animals and plush toys is an emerging trend shaping market growth. The surge in demand for eco-friendly stuffed animals and plush toys can be attributed to the rising awareness of the environmental impact caused by traditional toys made from synthetic materials. Consumers now seek safer and more sustainable options for children, leading to the popularity of toys made from natural materials like organic cotton, wool, or bamboo. These eco-friendly toys offer advantages such as enhanced durability, resulting in longer-lasting products compared to traditional plastic toys that often end up in landfills after breaking down easily. As the market responds to this demand, an increasing number of manufacturers are specializing in eco-friendly stuffed animals and plush toys. Consequently, the growing adoption of eco-friendly toys is expected to drive the stuffed animal plush toys market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The growing popularity of E-games and digital games is the major challenge hindering market growth. Over the past decade, video games have experienced a surge in popularity, particularly innovative ones like racing and sports games catering to both kids and adults. With the introduction of virtual and augmented reality, digital games are projected to maintain their growing popularity in the forecast period. The increasing online penetration is likely to boost the volume of mobile games, potentially impacting the sales of stuffed animal plush toys. Global smartphone penetration is estimated to reach nearly 60% in 2020, highlighting the rising preference for digital and electronic games. Consequently, the growing popularity of digital games is expected to hinder the growth of the stuffed animal plush toys market during the forecast period.

Stuffed Animal Plush Toys Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The stuffed Animal Plush Toys Market is segmented as below:

Product

Cartoon Toys



Stuffed Animals



Action Figures

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the cartoon toys segment will be significant during the forecast period. The dominance of this segment is driven by the production and sale of soft toys featuring characters from popular cartoons, movies, TV shows, and video games. These plush toys, made from synthetic fibers, are specifically designed to appeal to children. The increasing popularity of various cartoon series like Mickey Mouse and Pokemon has fueled the demand for these toys and significantly contributed to the segment's growth.

Stuffed Animal Plush Toys Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist stuffed animal plush toys market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the stuffed animal plush toys market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the stuffed animal plush toys market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the stuffed animal plush toys market vendors

Stuffed Animal Plush Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,566.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.9 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aurora World, BUDSIES Co. LLC, Build A Bear Workshop Inc., Ganz USA LLC, Hallmark Card Inc., Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mary Meyer Corp., Mattel Inc., Melissa and Doug, MGA Entertainment Inc., NICI GmbH, Reliance Industries Ltd., Sanrio Co. Ltd., Simba Dickie Group GmbH, Spin Master Corp., Steiff Retail GmbH, Takara Tomy Co. Ltd., Teddy Hermann GmbH, and Ty Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

