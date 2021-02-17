Stuffed Puffs® Introduces Pastel Colored Single Serve Chocolate Filled Marshmallows for Easter

Whether you are celebrating at home or from a distance, the Stuffed Puffs ® Easter assortment is bringing joy to all by offering a chocolate stuffed marshmallow treat wrapped in a festive bunny character. Starting today, fans can get their hands on these limited edition treats at retailers, including Walmart and CVS, and on StuffedPuffs.com . These are perfectly portioned for family-size gatherings and will elevate any Easter basket this season.

"Easter might look different this year, but we're excited to launch what will hopefully be a new holiday favorite," said Michael Tierney, CEO and Founder of Stuffed Puffs®. "Our pastel-colored chocolate filled-marshmallows are wonderful treats for the holiday and will be the perfect addition to any Easter basket or egg hunt this season."

Use the latest collection of Stuffed Puffs® singles for a backyard Easter hunt (instead of Easter eggs) or for a quick Stuffed Puffs® s'mores hack: simply unwrap a Stuffed Puff and place it on top of a graham cracker for seven to 10 seconds in the microwave. The result? The most delicious and chic s'more you will have this season.

Stuffed Puffs® has redefined the category as one of the only innovative brands to ever blend marshmallows and milk chocolate into an indulgent treat. It is delicious as a snack and can be used as a staple ingredient in baking, cooking or in a classic s'more where the chocolate melts from the inside. Find the latest Easter singles for a limited time at retailers, including Walmart and CVS, and beginning today on StuffedPuffs.com. For more information, visit StuffedPuffs.com or Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.



About Stuffed Puffs®

Stuffed Puffs® are the stuffed marshmallows made with real milk chocolate. Founded in 2019 by Michael Tierney, Stuffed Puffs® believes that that life is more fun filled™ and that is meant quite literally. Stuffed Puffs® delivers a traditional treat stuffed with delicious and creamy milk chocolate to show the world that not all marshmallows are created equal. For more information, visit StuffedPuffs.com or Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

