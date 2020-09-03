Stuffed Puffs® Welcomes Brand-New Single Serve Chocolate Filled Marshmallows for Halloween

Stuffed Puffs® introduced the nation to their original Classic Milk Chocolate filled marshmallow in 2019 and recently released its second flavor, Chocolate-on-Chocolate, this past April. While Halloween may look unique in 2020, 80% of Americans find all the holiday festivities irreplaceable i . The brand is now dressing up for Halloween with an assortment of spooky characters where fans can choose a chocolate stuffed marshmallow treat wrapped like a Frankenstein, Mummy, Vampire or Pumpkin. Perfectly portioned for family-size gatherings at home, these mouth-watering treats are deliciously sweet for any candy cauldron and throughout the holiday season.

To further gear up for Halloween, music producer, artist and DJ, Marshmello, will be partnering with the brand to give away autographed Marshmello helmets. Marshmello is also an equity partner at Stuffed Puffs® and has become one of the fastest rising music producers in history with a huge fanbase, from children to adults, who have helped him reach over 2 billion streams across all genres of music and over 300 consecutive sold-out shows worldwide. His iconic helmet is a white, identity-concealing mask that has become the artist's signature style and was also the best-selling Halloween costume at Spirit Halloween Stores last year. The brand will host the collaborative giveaway mid-September for chances to win exclusive helmets and Stuffed Puffs® Halloween bags to celebrate the holiday.

"We know Halloween is expected to be different this year," said Michael Tierney, CEO and Founder of Stuffed Puffs®. "Whether you are celebrating at home or from a distance, we wanted to add some joy and creativity around our Halloween singles and our partnership with Marshmello. We hope our fans love it as much as we do."

Stuffed Puffs® has developed its own proprietary technology and manufacturing processes, having built its first wholly owned manufacturing facility in 2019. With overwhelming product demand, the brand is currently building a new 150,000 square feet manufacturing facility in Bethlehem, PA that will open this Fall. Stuffed Puffs® has redefined the category as one of the only innovative brands to ever blend marshmallows and milk chocolate into an indulgent treat. It is delicious as a snack and can be used as a staple ingredient in baking, cooking or in a classic s'more where the chocolate melts from the inside.

Stuffed Puffs® is so scary good that bags will quickly disappear. Fans can find the latest Halloween singles in select retailers, including H-E-B and Southeastern Grocers, for a limited time starting in late September and beginning today on the brand's digital shop on StuffedPuffs.com. Stuffed Puffs® Original Milk Chocolate and Chocolate-on-Chocolate are available in stores nationwide. For more information, visit www.StuffedPuffs.com or Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Stuffed Puffs ®

Stuffed Puffs® is the stuffed marshmallow filled with real milk chocolate. Founded in 2019 by Michael Tierney, Stuffed Puffs® believes that that life is more fun filled™ and that is meant quite literally. Stuffed Puffs® delivers a traditional treat stuffed with delicious and creamy milk chocolate to show the world that not all marshmallows are created equal. For more information, visit www.StuffedPuffs.com or Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

