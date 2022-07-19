Stuffed with Flavor, This Chicken is a Summer Favorite Thanks to Tony Chachere's

OPELOUSAS, La., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost anything tastes better stuffed, especially when it's filled with fresh, savory, zesty and cheesy flavors!

Step up your summer grilling game with these Grilled Stuffed Chicken Breasts with Cream Sauce by @flychefaldenb. Infused with Tony Chachere's zesty blend of herbs and spices, and then stuffed with fresh spinach, sun-dried tomatoes and cheese, this summer favorite brings a whole new level of flavor to the dinner table.