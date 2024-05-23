Stumara Brings the Taste of Georgia to Chicagoland

WHEELING, Ill., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stumara, Greater Chicago's newest culinary sensation, is set to revolutionize the suburban dining experience with its authentic Georgian cuisine and exquisite wine selections.

Nestled in Wheeling, IL, Stumara was founded with the mission to captivate palates and introduce Georgian cuisine and Qvevri wine to Chicagoland's diverse population.

"We want to build interest and excitement around Georgian cuisine and Qvevri wines," says Tamta Sanodze, founder of Stumara. "Our goal is to introduce more people to the new and exciting flavors of Georgia."

Stumara's menu showcases an array of tantalizing dishes that tell a story of Georgian culture and tradition. Featured menu items include the Adjaruli Khachapuri (a cheese boat filled with a decadent blend of cheeses and egg yolks), Nigvziani Badrijani (fried eggplant with walnuts), Megruli Kharcho with Ghomi (beef cheeks in walnut sauce), and Ikhvis Kerdzi (succulent duck served with aromatic wheat garnish and raspberry sauce).

To kick off its Grand Opening in May, Stumara invites guests to embark on a gastronomic adventure through the heart of Georgia.

About STUMARA:

Stumara is a culinary destination in Wheeling, IL. The restaurant is dedicated to showcasing the vibrant flavors of Georgian cuisine and wines. For reservations, guests can conveniently book through TOAST.

