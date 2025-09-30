Stumble Takes Aim at Heartbreak With Waitlist Launch Ahead of Global 2026 Rollout

Not a dating app, not therapy, but the space in between.

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stum.ble, the first platform built for the "in-between" stage of heartbreak recovery, today announced the opening of its public waitlist ahead of its global launch in 2026.

Everyone who joins the waitlist will automatically become part of the Stum.ble Founders Club — a recognition program that rewards early members with exclusive perks, early access, and a permanent place in the app's history.

Why Stum.ble Matters

Breakups are one of life's hardest transitions — yet millions are left without support.

49% of U.S. adults report feeling lonely (U.S. Surgeon General).

40% of people experience clinical-level symptoms after a breakup (University of Arizona).

Therapy costs $100–$200 per session, and 56% of adults with mental health needs never access care (APA).

Joe Martin, Co-Founder & CEO of Stumble, said: "We're living in a time where we're more connected than ever, yet loneliness is at an all-time high. After heartbreak, that gap hits even harder — therapy is often out of reach, and dating apps only amplify the pain. I co-founded Stum.ble to solve that problem. It's not another social feed or a quick fix. Stum.ble is a safe, anonymous bridge in the middle of the loneliness and heartbreak epidemic, a place built to restore strength, connection, and forward momentum when people need it most."

Sara McArthur-Pierce, Co-Founder of Stumble, added: "Stum.ble was born from heartbreak. I wasn't trying to build a company, I was searching for something that didn't exist: a space between therapy I couldn't always access and dating apps I wasn't ready for. I needed real advice and people to keep me accountable. What started as survival turned into creation. Stum.ble is the tool I wish I had at my lowest, and now it's where lost doesn't have to mean alone."

Immediate benefits of Stum.ble

Safe & Anonymous by Design → Avatar-first profiles, consent-based interactions, and private journaling protect your healing process.

→ Avatar-first profiles, consent-based interactions, and private journaling protect your healing process. Guided Support Every Day → Daily mood check-ins, personalized feeds, and the "I Need Support" button keep comfort one tap away.

→ Daily mood check-ins, personalized feeds, and the "I Need Support" button keep comfort one tap away. Tribes That Understand You → Stage-based groups (Fresh Wounds, Almost There, Next Horizon) connect you with peers who truly get it.

→ Stage-based groups (Fresh Wounds, Almost There, Next Horizon) connect you with peers who truly get it. Your Personal Healing Space → Private areas for guided journaling, inspirational content, affirmations, and healthy distractions curated just for you.

Join the Movement

The waitlist is open now at www.stumbleapp.com. All early sign-ups will automatically earn Founders Club status and their place in Stum.ble history, ahead of the app's global launch in 2026.

About Stumble LLC

Stumble is a new kind of social wellness platform — the safe, empathetic space between heartbreak and your next chapter. With features like anonymous onboarding, mood check-ins, community Tribes, journaling, and a Gentle Support Button, Stumble empowers people to heal on their own terms while building meaningful connections. Join the waitlist today!

Press Contact:

Joe Martin

(480) 744-7899

https://www.joinstumble.com/

SOURCE Stumble LLC