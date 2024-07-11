The innovative coffee company helps celebrate the 15th anniversary of the award-winning film with new cold brew can design, cafe art installations, merchandise and more

PORTLAND, Ore., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stumptown Coffee is partnering with fellow Portland-based company, animation studio LAIKA , to release Coraline Cold Brew — a limited edition Coraline-inspired can, filled with Stumptown Coffee's award-winning nitro cold brew. The limited edition Coraline Cold Brew cans will be available in major grocery stores nationwide while supplies last.

Stumptown Coffee releases limited edition Coraline Cold Brew in partnership with LAIKA

This special-edition cold brew can was inspired by the film's "fantastic garden" scene — a lush, otherworldly landscape hidden behind a small door in the old Victorian house where Coraline and her family reside. As Coraline ventures through the door, she's transported into a whimsical and surreal world beyond her wildest dreams — or so she thinks.

"Our friends at LAIKA are kindred spirits with similar core values as Stumptown Coffee. We believe in being the best in our crafts, pushing the limits when it comes to what we create and we both love our home base of Portland, Oregon," said Hanna Boone, creative director for Stumptown Coffee. "Being able to collaborate to celebrate the continued success of Coraline has been a creative dream and we are excited to have it come to life in our cafes and cans all over the country."

Even more Coraline magic will be available at select Stumptown Cafes* in Portland, Pasadena and New York City where Coraline art galleries, featuring concept art and artifacts from the film, will be on display along with exclusive, hand-crafted Coraline-inspired menu items. The Coraline Coconut Cream Cold Brew — the first Coraline-inspired beverage — features a recipe of magical proportions combining smooth, creamy coconut cream with the nutty sweetness and decadent dark chocolate notes of Stumptown Coffee's Original Cold Brew, topped off with a sprinkle of toasted coconut flakes. This limited-time drink is available now at Stumptown Cafes**. Additionally, the two companies known for their brilliant takes on design will also be dropping new Stumptown Coffee-Coraline merchandise, including mugs, totes and stickers — available at Stumptown Coffee cafes and online .

For more information on this otherworldly collaboration, visit www.stumptowncoffee.com or www.coraline.com . Coraline returns to theaters worldwide in Remastered 3D on August 15th.

*Cafes featuring Coraline art galleries include Portland's SW 3rd cafe, LA's Pasadena cafe and New York's W 8th Street cafe

**The Coraline Coconut Cream Cold Brew will not be available at the Stumptown Coffee Portland Airport location

About Stumptown Coffee

Since roasting its first coffee beans in 1999, Stumptown Coffee has been uncompromising in its pursuit of creating the world's best coffee from source all the way to cup. Through its industry-leading Direct Trade sourcing model established in 2002, Stumptown is steadfast in its dedication to collaborative and long-term relationships with small-scale producer partners across the world. A Certified BCorp since 2018, Stumptown Coffee cafes can be found in Portland, New York, Los Angeles, and Kyoto and is known for being one of the first brands to bring cold brew coffee to the masses. Stumptown Coffee's full line of high quality whole bean and Cold Brew coffees are available in cafes, restaurants, and grocery stores nationwide as well as online at www.stumptowncoffee.com .

About LAIKA

LAIKA was founded in 2005 in Oregon by President & CEO Travis Knight. The studio's five films Coraline (2009), ParaNorman (2012), The Boxtrolls (2014), Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) and Missing Link (2019) have all been nominated for the Academy Award® for Outstanding Animated Feature. Kubo and the Two Strings won the BAFTA® Award for Best Animated Film and received an additional Oscar® nomination for Visual Effects. Missing Link was awarded the Golden Globe® for Best Animated Film. LAIKA was awarded a Scientific and Technology Oscar® in 2016 for its innovation in 3D printing. LAIKA is currently in production on its next animated film Wildwood. The studio is developing the animated feature films The Night Gardener, from an original idea by Bill Dubuque, creator of the hit series Ozark, and Piranesi, based on the NYT bestselling novel by Susanna Clarke. LAIKA has launched a Live Action subsidiary with a range of projects in development including a feature film based on the action thriller novel Seventeen by screenwriter John Brownlow. LAIKA.com

