Stumptown Coffee Roasters partner with Oatly to Serve First-Annual "Earth Day Latte" -- with Matching Donations in Support of Carbon-Friendly Farming Practices

This Earth Day (April 22nd) through the weekend, order an "Earth Day Latte" at participating Stumptown Coffee cafes and you'll not only enjoy a plant-based, "Rose Gold" flavored drink—Stumptown and Oatly will each donate $1 to Zero Foodprint, James Beard Foundation's 2020 Humanitarian of the Year

PORTLAND, Ore., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Earth Day (April 22, 2022), Stumptown will team up with Oatly , the world's original and largest oat milk company, to serve their first ever "Earth Day Latte," a "Rose Gold" flavored latte made with Oatly oatmilk, Supernature (Stumptown's new organic coffee blend), rose water, and honey—served up exclusively in a non-disposable mug or tumbler.

"It might be the most sustainable latte you've ever had," says Jon Perry, VP of Direct-to-Consumer business at Stumptown. "Stumptown has been a proud partner with Oatly since 2018, from serving their oatmilk in all our cafes, to partnering on our lineup of Cold Brew with Oatly to-go products. We're thrilled to finally offer a 'signature drink' featuring Oatly as well."

Since their initial partnership with Oatly in 2018, Stumptown has held flat pricing across all milk-based drinks. "Three quarters of our cafe customers order lattes with plant-based milk," says Perry. "And we believe choosing a plant-based diet shouldn't cost more."

The "Earth Day Latte" will be available Friday, April 22nd through Sunday, April 24th at participating Stumptown locations in Portland, LA, and NYC (excludes airport and Kyoto locations). For every latte sold, Stumptown and Oatly will donate $1 each to Zero Foodprint . As the 2020 James Beard Foundation Humanitarian of the Year, Zero Foodprint helps farmers implement regenerative farming projects that restore soil biology, which naturally pull carbon out of the atmosphere, bring soil back to life, and replenish nutrients.

"We're so excited to celebrate Earth Day with a long-standing partner like Stumptown who shares our passion for sustainability and prioritizing the health of the planet," said Sadie Renee, VP Coffee Channel at Oatly North America. "The shift towards centering plant-based options on menu is such a big step in the right direction - we're thrilled that folks can join in this movement by grabbing a delicious plant-based beverage with no upcharge in support of a meaningful organization like Zero Foodprint."

Learn more about Stumptown's partnership with Oatly and the rest of their Earth Month campaign by visiting stumptowncoffee.com/impact .

ABOUT STUMPTOWN COFFEE ROASTERS

Founded in Portland, Oregon in 1999, Stumptown Coffee Roasters was a pioneer of the Third Wave coffee movement and Direct Trade sourcing, and is credited as the creator of the cold brew coffee category. Now a global brand with cafes in Portland, Los Angeles, New York and Kyoto, Stumptown coffee and cold brew can be found in thousands of grocery stores and wholesale partners across the US.

