Stündenglass Announces Brand Partnership with BReal of Dr. Greenthumb's

"I am always looking to put my weight behind new innovation that is driving the industry forward. My partnership with Stündenglass ensures that we can continue to enhance the experience for Dr. Greenthumb's customers. We make a point to feature the top products the industry has to offer and any product that can improve the consumption of our quality brand is a win all around," says BReal of Dr Greenthumb's.

"I have the highest respect for B-Real. A longtime friend and true visionary, he has transformed the industry and built a business based upon community and social-ethics. It is an honor to partner with him to raise awareness for new experiences like Stundenglass," says Chris Folkerts, CEO of Stündenglass.

The partnership is a historic venture for Stündenglass , which launched in 2020. Iconic Los Angeles rapper and longtime aficionado, BReal is a pioneer in the music and cannabis industry. His famous lyrics as Cypress Hill frontman became an anthem for discerning consumers across the world. He launched Dr. Greenthumb in 2018 and now has six retail locations across California. The rapidly growing community-oriented business has become a beacon for social equity and economic development. Dr. Greenthumb x Stündenglass carries on the pioneering spirit of its founders, introducing a contactless experience through industrial design and fluid flow physics. It elicits a powerful experience without having to share contact by generating kinetic motion activation via cascading water, opposing airflow technology and the natural force of gravity.

Dr. Greenthumb's x Stündenglass Features:

Contactless smoke delivery system

Precision machined hardware

Percolated water filtration

450 adjustable mouthpiece

Aluminum hookah bowl kit and a glass bowl

Connects to any smoking or vaporization device with a 14mm male joint

3-foot silicone hose that can be connected for direct draws

Anodized Aluminum Frame

360 Rotatable activation

Compatible with Hookah, Aromatherapy, Culinary, Mixology

A patented design backed by an extended 10-year warranty* the Dr. Greenthumb's x Stündenglass Gravity Hookah comes packaged in a reusable craft box with a handle, allowing for safe storage and transportation. Super durable, futuristic in design and superb in function, the Stündenglass Gravity Hookah stands alone at the pinnacle of smoking devices.

Dr. Greenthumb's x Stündenglass includes:

2 Removable glass globes that are durable and dishwasher safe

2 Upstems

1 Mouthpiece

1 Glass Bowl

1 Hookah Bowl

1 Charcoal Tray

1 Hookah Hose + Hose Adapter

1 Hookah Wand + Hose Tip

1 Male to Male Adapter

The Dr. Greenthumb's x Stündenglass retails for $599.95 and is available to purchase via Sezzle with 4 Interest free payments and in Dr. Greenthumb's dispensaries across California and at www.stundenglass.com .

About Stündenglass

Forward thinking functionality, precision craftsmanship and a transformative design aesthetic establish Stündenglass as the defining smoking culture piece. The patented 360 degree system is the first-of-its-kind gravity hookah water pipe revolutionizing consumption through design and physics - leading the industry forward with an immersive experience. Established in 2012 by Tracey Huston, a self taught inventor, Stündenglass provides the most powerful and efficient smoke filtration experience without a battery or motor, using simply pure fluid physics.

Visit https://stundenglass.com/

About BReal & Dr Greenthumb Dispensary

Louis Mario Freese, better known by his stage name BReal, is an American rapper and actor. He is best known for being the lead rapper in the hip hop group Cypress Hill and one of two rappers in the rap rock supergroup Prophets of Rage. His live streaming site Breal.tv features live interactive programming over the Internet. He is the host of the "Dr. Greenthumb Podcast," "The Smoke Box," "Meditation," and "Bong Appetite's"' 2019 season. Summer of 2018 saw BReal open his first dispensary – Dr. Greenthumb - in Sylmar, CA. In 2019, BReal continued the expansion of his Dr. Greenthumb dispensaries with the opening of four additional locations including Downtown Los Angeles, CA; Eureka, CA; San Francisco, CA; Sacramento, CA. In 2020 he opened an on-site consumption lounge concept in Cathedral City, CA and is continuing to expand with new doors opening in the San Diego and Tulsa, OK markets.

