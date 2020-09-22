Stunning All-New 2021 Kia Sorento Sets A New SUV Benchmark

The all-new fourth-generation Kia Sorento changes the game. Again. Since its debut in 2002, the Sorento is one of Kia's best-known and best-selling vehicles, becoming progressively more powerful, more attractive, better engineered and more technologically advanced in each new iteration. The 2021 model sets a new standard for Sorento's sustained excellence and leadership in the compact SUV segment as the only vehicle in its class to offer the best estimated fuel economy for a 3-row SUV with 37 mpg combined.3

"Sorento has always been one of Kia's premier products," said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia Motors North America & Kia Motors America. "Its combination of style, utility, safety and comfort have made it a perennial customer favorite. This stunning new Sorento sets the bar in the compact SUV class even higher and represents the pinnacle of Kia design and engineering. We're extremely proud to add it to our line-up of incredible automobiles."

The 2021 Sorento is expected to go on sale later this year and pricing will be announced closer to its on-sale date.

A Sorento for Everyone

The 2021 Sorento will be offered in five trims: LX, S, EX, SX, and SX-Prestige and available with either FWD or AWD. Initially available with three powertrains, including a turbo hybrid, a PHEV will be introduced in the next model year. The hero model is the X-Line SX-Prestige AWD, a variant that further demonstrates the transformation of the Sorento into a more premium and tech-oriented SUV. The X-Line SX-Prestige AWD trim includes:

Standard torque-on-demand AWD with center locking differential and downhill descent control

Increased ride height to 8.3-in. (1.0-in. increase over standard ride height)

Exclusive bumper and exterior details, such as unique 20-inch alloy wheels and bridge-type roof rack

Stunning New Shapes

The exterior of the 2021 Sorento presents a study in stylish architectural structure defined by sharp, modern lines and accented with high-tech details - more authentic SUV than soft crossover. This evolution of Kia's dynamic aesthetic is exemplified best in the following details:

Kia's modernized "tiger nose," with new "eyeline" DRL details and a wide grille extending into the headlight and hood structure

The hood edge wraps around the body side and integrates into the rear shoulder line, enhancing length and width

Standard LED headlamps and optional signature LED forward lighting includes daytime running lights. Headlamp and DRL modules are separated for a high-tech look

Strong side character line emphasizes muscular and athletic profile

Distinctive dynamic wave shape at base of the C pillar

Six different alloy wheel designs, from 17-inches to 20-inches, which is the largest ever for Sorento

The all-new interior continues the strong, solid and sophisticated sensibility of the exterior. Following a credo of "Refined Boldness," the interior designers instilled the cabin with unexpected materials to cast a striking effect, including:

Bright satin finishes

Available metal texture inlays or open-pore wood inlays

Leather embossed quilt pattern on optional leather-equipped models

Eye-catching vertical center air vents impart a sense of strength and presence

A Strong Base to Build On

The 2021 Sorento is built on an all-new 3rd generation "N3" platform that is a lighter, stronger and more flexible design than previous models. Features include:

Increased wheelbase by nearly 1.4 inches for more interior space

Body-in-white weight is reduced by 5.6% and overall weight is reduced by 3.1% (119 lbs.)

Average tensile strength is improved by 4% compared to the previous Sorento

Improved driving dynamics, including acceleration, ride and handling, and noise vibration and harshness (NVH)

New aluminum bumper plate for improved durability

Distribution of impact kinetic energy forces through multi-load-path body structure

Versatility to accommodate alternate drivetrains, such as hybrid and plug-in hybrid (available in calendar year 2021)

Power to Choose

Four engines are offered on the 2021 Sorento, including two internal combustion powerplants and two electrified motors in both front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) configurations:

2.5-liter GDI 4-cylinder

8-speed automatic transmission



191 horsepower and 182 lb.-ft. torque



FWD or AWD



AWD system uses torque-vectoring with center-locking differential to provide extra power to rear wheels in slippery conditions 4



Estimated combined (city and highway) 27 mpg (2 mpg increase over previous Sorento)

2.5-liter GDI 4-cylinder Turbo

Segment exclusive 8-speed wet dual clutch automatic transmission



281 horsepower and 311 lb.-ft. torque



FWD or AWD



3,500 lbs. of towing capability 5



Estimated combined 25 mpg (3 mpg increase over previous V6 Sorento)

1.6-liter GDI 4-cylinder Turbo Hybrid with 44 kW electric motor

6-speed automatic transmission



227 horsepower



1.5 kWh battery



FWD



Estimated 39 MPG city / 35 highway / 37 combined

1.6-liter GDI 4-cylinder Turbo Plug-in Hybrid with 66.9 kW electric motor (available in 2021)

6-speed automatic transmission



261 horsepower



13.8 kWh battery



Estimated 30-mile all-electric range



AWD

Let's Get Technical

Like all Kia vehicles, the new Sorento is loaded with an extensive list of popular technology, including:

Available 12.3-in. full digital meter cluster, a first for any Kia SUV

Surround View Monitor utilizes four cameras to provide a 360-degree perspective around the vehicle enhancing driver confidence in tight parking situations

Blind View Monitor projects live video view of adjacent lanes in the instrument cluster and activated via the turn signal (a Sorento first)

8 USB charging ports (6 in LX)

8-inch or available 10.25-inch high-resolution color touchscreen display 6

Split-screen functionality

Available SiriusXM satellite radio

Available 10.25-inch inch touchscreen adds:

Haptic feedback buttons



New multi-connection Bluetooth 7 wireless connectivity that allows connection of two phones simultaneously

wireless connectivity that allows connection of two phones simultaneously UVO link telematics offers an array of advanced connected vehicle features, such as:

Connected Routing 8 : A new cloud-based route calculation system that uses UVO cloud to calculate the optimal route using real-time maps, predicted upcoming traffic info based on historical information and AI to learn the preferred routes of users

: A new cloud-based route calculation system that uses UVO cloud to calculate the optimal route using real-time maps, predicted upcoming traffic info based on historical information and AI to learn the preferred routes of users

Connected Weather 7 : Provides weather information for more than 25,000 cities

: Provides weather information for more than 25,000 cities

Enhanced UVO voice assist feature allows voice control of the vehicle's climate, seat and steering-wheel heating, audio system, and other functions



Connected User Profiles 7 : Allows customers to add an additional driver to their vehicle. The drivers can have their individual UVO accounts to the vehicle and access to the remote features using the Kia Access App. The profile stores some select settings on the UVO cloud and can be shared with other compatible Kia vehicles.

: Allows customers to add an additional driver to their vehicle. The drivers can have their individual UVO accounts to the vehicle and access to the remote features using the Kia Access App. The profile stores some select settings on the UVO cloud and can be shared with other compatible Kia vehicles.

UVO & Smart Speaker Integration lets customers use Amazon-Alexa or Google-Assistant enabled smart speaker or device to remotely control some functions (such as remote start)



Advanced notifications:



Engine Idle Notification and Automatic Engine Shut Off notifies the driver via the UVO link app if the engine is left idling and, after a pre-selected time, turns off the engine





Rear Occupancy Alert can send push notification alerts via the UVO link app if movement is detected inside the vehicle





911 Connect and Roadside Assistance will automatically attempt to call 911 via the built-in UVO modem if an airbag deploys. For non-emergencies, it can connect with 24/7 roadside assistance and share the vehicle's location



Also available within UVO, for the first time on any Kia, are two new features:



On-demand Find My Car with Surround View Monitor 7 uses the vehicle cameras to capture images of the vehicle's surroundings and then share them via the Kia Access UVO app

uses the vehicle cameras to capture images of the vehicle's surroundings and then share them via the Kia Access UVO app



Last Mile Navigation 7 provides walking directions to the driver's final destination if the vehicle is parked between 0.1 and 1.2 miles away

provides walking directions to the driver's final destination if the vehicle is parked between 0.1 and 1.2 miles away Bose 9 Premium sound system, available with 12 high-performance speakers

Premium sound system, available with 12 high-performance speakers Bose Centerpoint technology converts stereo sources into a richer surround-sound experience



Dynamic Speed Compensation analyzes the sound source and automatically adjusts according to speed

Available wireless smartphone charging 10 pad with increased charge rates

pad with increased charge rates Standard Rear Occupant Alert11 uses ultrasonic sensors engineered to detect child or pet movement in the second and third rows after the doors have been locked and then can notify the driver and surrounding area by sounding the horn and illuminating the hazard lamps

There are 16 "Kia Drive Wise" Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)12 that are either standard or available:

Available new Blind Spot Collision Avoidance (BCCA) - Parallel Exit: Uses the rear-corner radar to detect a collision risk with parallel traffic when leaving a parking spot. The system applies emergency braking and cautions the driver through the cluster and an audible alarm

Standard Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA): Automatically changes set speed of Smart Cruise Control by using the speed limit information detected through the front camera or GPS navigation information (when activated)

Standard Forward Collision Warning (FCW): Designed to detect a vehicle ahead in the lane and in certain conditions, calculates distance and closing speed to issue an alert to the driver if it senses a potential frontal collision

Standard Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA): Builds on FCW by assisting the driver when braking to help prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions if a vehicle or object is detected in front

Standard FCA-Pedestrian: Builds upon FCW functionality and helps detect pedestrians in front of the vehicle and uses automatic braking to avoid or mitigate an impact

Available FCA-Cyclist: Builds on FCW functionality and helps detect cyclists in front of the vehicle and uses automatic braking to avoid or mitigate an impact

Standard Driver Attention Warning (DAW) 13 : Senses inattentive driving patterns and sends an audible/visual warning to alert the driver

: Senses inattentive driving patterns and sends an audible/visual warning to alert the driver Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA): Alerts driver with a chime when the leading vehicle begins to move forward from a standing position

Standard Lane Following Assist (LFA): Follows lane markings that the system detects and provides steering inputs to help maintain the vehicle in the center of the lane

Available Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) - Junction Turning (FCA-JT): Assists the driver in braking to help prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions when turning left and an oncoming vehicle is approaching

Available Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA): Under certain conditions, can detect vehicles traveling in the next lane. When a vehicle is "seen" in the blind spot, the vehicle brakes the outer wheel under certain conditions to help return the vehicle to its lane

Available Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA): Helps detect most approaching cross traffic when in reverse. When approaching cross traffic is detected, the system alerts the driver and applies brakes

Available Parking Distance Warning-Reverse (PDW-R): Detects certain objects behind the vehicle, issuing an audible warning when an obstruction is detected. The warning tone chimes faster as the vehicle gets closer to the detected object

Available Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (PCA-R): Uses rear view camera and rear ultrasonic sensors to help detect most pedestrians or nearby obstacles when the vehicle backs out of a parking spot, warning drivers with a chime and can engage brakes to prevent a collision

Available Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve (NSCC-C): leverages the navigation system to lower the vehicle's speed proactively before upcoming curves

Available Highway Driving Assist (HDA) 14 : Uses federal highway speed limit information from the navigation system and, under certain conditions, will automatically adjust speed to be within the posted speed limit and maintain distance with the vehicle detected in front

: Uses federal highway speed limit information from the navigation system and, under certain conditions, will automatically adjust speed to be within the posted speed limit and maintain distance with the vehicle detected in front Available Safe Exist Assist (SEA)15: Can alert the driver or passengers opening their door not to exit the vehicle when the system detects approaching traffic. When detected, a chime sounds. The system can intervene to lock the rear doors when the vehicle is equipped with available Power Child Lock

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Sorento superior HEV HP statement based on comparison of conventional HEV powertrains (not compared to PHEV or mild-hybrid systems)

2 Based on research data from AutoSource, Inc.

3 Based on fuel economy estimates for 2021MY Sorento Hybrid compared to other 2020 model compact SUVs equipped with 3-row seating, as of August 2020. Does not include PHEV or BEV vehicles.

4 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

5 2,000-lb. towing capacity for normally aspirated 2.5-liter engine, HEV and PHEV.

6 Distracted driving can result in a loss of vehicle control. When operating a vehicle, never use a vehicle system that takes your focus away from safe vehicle operation.

7 The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG Inc., and any use of such marks by Kia is pursuant to license. A Bluetooth® enabled device is required to use Bluetooth® wireless technology.

8 Available only with AVN 5.0 with Navigation. 1-year service included. Go to https://owners.kia.com/us/en/uvo-availability.html for more details on specific available features.

9 Bose is a registered trademark of Bose Corporation.

10 Charging system only works with select devices. Refer to the vehicle's Owner's Manual for warnings and instructions.

11 Rear Occupant Alert is not a substitute for one's attention and may not detect all movement within the vehicle. Always check the vehicle interior when exiting the vehicle.

12 These features are not substitutes for safe driving, and may not detect all objects surrounding vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

13 Driver Attention Warning is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all instances of driver fatigue or inattentive driving practices. Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution.

14 Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects around the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution.

15 Safe Exit Assist is not a substitute for one's attention and may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle. Always pay attention to traffic and to the area around your vehicle when exiting the vehicle.

