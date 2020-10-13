Stunning Dorsal View Of A Zebrafish Wins Forty-Sixth Annual Nikon Small World Photo Microscopy Competition

This image is particularly significant because it was taken as part of an imaging effort that helped Castranova's team make a groundbreaking discovery - zebrafish have lymphatic vessels inside their skull that were previously thought to occur only in mammals. Their occurrence in fish, a much easier subject to raise, experiment with, and photograph, could expedite and revolutionize research related to treatments for diseases that occur in the human brain, including cancer and Alzheimer's.

Castranova stitched together more than 350 individual images to create this single stunning visual. The image was acquired using a spinning disk confocal, merging together maximum intensity projections of three separate image Z stacks to generate the final reconstructed image.

"The image is beautiful, but also shows how powerful the zebrafish can be as a model for the development of lymphatic vessels," Castranova said, "Until now, we thought this type of lymphatic system associated with the nervous system only occurred in mammals. By studying them, the scientific community can expedite a range of research and clinical innovations – everything from drug trials to cancer treatments. This is because fish are so much easier to raise and image than mammals."

"For 46 years, the goal of the Nikon Small World competition has been to share microscopic imagery that visually blends art and science for the general public," said Eric Flem, Communications Manager, Nikon Instruments, "As imaging techniques and technologies become more advanced, we are proud to showcase imagery that this blend of research, creativity, imaging technology and expertise can bring to scientific discovery. This year's first place winner is a stunning example."

Second place was awarded to Daniel Knop for his image of the embryonic development of a clownfish (Amphiprion percula) on days 1, 3 (morning and evening), 5, and 9, created using image-stacking. It shows the development, from hours after fertilization (even with a pack of sperm cells being visible on top of the egg), until hours before hatching. The primary challenge was to create sharp focus stacking pictures while the embryo was alive and moving.

Third place was captured by Small World veteran Dr. Igor Siwanowicz for this picture of the tongue (radula) of a freshwater snail, using confocal microscopy.

In addition to the top three winners, Nikon Small World recognized 88 photos out of thousands of entries from scientists and artists across the globe.

The 2020 judging panel included:

Dr. Dylan Burnette , Assistant Professor of Cell and Developmental Biology at Vanderbilt University

Assistant Professor of Cell and Developmental Biology at Dr. Christophe Leterrier, Group Leader at the Institute of Neurophysiopathology at CNRS and Aix-Marseille University

Group Leader at the Institute of Neurophysiopathology at CNRS and Aix-Marseille University Samantha Clark , Photo Editor at National Geographic

Photo Editor at Sean Greene , Graphics and Data Journalist at The Los Angeles Times

Graphics and Data Journalist at Ariel Waldman , Chair of the External Council for NASA's Innovative Advanced Concepts Program

2020 NIKON SMALL WORLD WINNERS

The following are the Top 20 and Honorable Mentions for Nikon Small World 2020. The full gallery of winning images, including the additional Images of Distinction, can be viewed at www.nikonsmallworld.com

1st Place

Daniel Castranova, Dr. Brant Weinstein & Bakary Samasa

Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development

National Institutes of Health

Section on Vertebrate Organogenesis

Bethesda, Maryland, USA

Dorsal view of bones and scales (blue) and lymphatic vessels (orange) in a juvenile zebrafish

Confocal

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

2nd Place

Daniel Knop

Natur und Tier-Verlag NTV

Oberzent-Airlenbach, Hessen, Germany

Embryonic development of a clownfish (Amphiprion percula) on days 1, 3 (morning and evening), 5, and 9

Image Stacking

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

3rd Place

Dr. Igor Siwanowicz

Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI)

Janelia Research Campus

Ashburn, Virginia, USA

Tongue (radula) of a freshwater snail

Confocal

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

4th Place

Dr. Vasileios Kokkoris, Dr. Franck Stefani & Dr. Nicolas Corradi

University of Ottawa & Agriculture and Agrifood Canada

Department of Biology

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Multi-nucleate spores and hyphae of a soil fungus (arbuscular mycorrhizal fungus)

Confocal

63X (Objective Lens Magnification)



5th Place

Ahmad Fauzan

Saipem

Jakarta, Indonesia

Bogong moth

Image Stacking

5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

6th Place

Dr. Robert Markus & Zsuzsa Markus

University of Nottingham

School of Life Sciences, Super Resolution Microscopy

Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom

Hebe plant anther with pollen

Confocal

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

7th Place

Jason Kirk

Baylor College of Medicine

Optical Imaging & Vital Microscopy Core

Houston, Texas, USA

Microtubules (orange) inside a cell. Nucleus is shown in cyan.

Confocal

63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

8th Place

Dr. Allan Carrillo-Baltodano & David Salamanca

Queen Mary University of London

School of Biological and Chemical Sciences

London, United Kingdom

Chameleon embryo (autofluorescence)

Fluorescence

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

9th Place

Jason Kirk & Quynh Nguyen

Baylor College of Medicine

Optical Imaging & Vital Microscopy Core

Houston, Texas, USA

Connections between hippocampal neurons (brain cells)

Confocal

63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

10th Place

Ahmad Fauzan

Saipem

Jakarta, Indonesia

Daphnia magna (Phyllopoda)

Image Stacking

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

11th Place

Dr. Tagide deCarvalho

University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC)

Baltimore, Maryland, USA

Red algae

Confocal

63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

12th Place

Robert Vierthaler

Pfarrwerfen, Salzburg, Austria

Human hair

Image Stacking

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

13th Place

Justin Zoll

Justin Zoll Photography

Ithaca, New York, USA

Crystals formed after heating an ethanol and water solution containing L-glutamine and beta-alanine

Polarized Light

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

14th Place

Özgür Kerem Bulur

Istanbul, Turkey

Leaf roller weevil (Byctiscus betulae) lateral view

Image Stacking, Reflected Light

3.7X (Objective Lens Magnification)



15th Place

Dr. Eduardo Zattara & Dr. Alexa Bely

CONICET

Instituto Nac. de Investigaciones en Biodiversidad y Medio Ambiente

Bariloche, Rio Negro, Argentina

Chain of daughter individuals from the asexually reproducing annelid species Chaetogaster diaphanus

Brightfield

5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

16th Place

Alexander Klepnev

JSC Radiophysics

Moscow, Russian Federation

Nylon stockings

Polarized Light

9X (Objective Lens Magnification)

17th Place

Anne Algar

Hounslow, Middlesex, United Kingdom

Ventral view of an immature water boatman

Darkfield, Image Stacking, Polarized Light

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

18th Place

Chris Perani

San Rafael, California, USA

Atlas moth wing

Image Stacking

10x (Objective Lens Magnification)

19th Place

Dr. Jan Michels

Christian-Albrechts-Universität zu Kiel

Department of Functional Morphology and Biomechanics

Kiel, Schleswig-Holstein, Germany

Silica cell wall of the marine diatom Arachnoidiscus sp.

Confocal

50x (Objective Lens Magnification)

20th Place

Dr. Dorit Hockman & Dr. Vanessa Chong-Morrison

University of Cape Town

Rondebosch, Cape Town, South Africa

Skeleton preparation of a short-tailed fruit bat embryo (Carollia perspicillata)

Brightfield

1X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Honorable Mentions

Christopher Algar

Hounslow, Middlesex, United Kingdom

Phantom midge larva

Darkfield, Image Stacking, Polarized Light

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

George Thomas Barlow

Duke University

Department of Biology

Durham, North Carolina, USA

Egyptian star cluster (Pentas lanceolata) stigma

Image Stacking

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Saikat Ghosh & Dr. Lolitika Mandal

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Mohali

Department of Biological Sciences

Mohali, Punjab, India

Lymph gland (blood organ) of a fruit fly larva

Confocal

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Maikl Gribkov

Mikrofoto

Dzerzhinsky, Moskow Region, Russian Federation

Black soldier fly (Hermetia illucens)

Image Stacking

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Aigars Jukna

Riga, Latvia

Beetle leg

Image Stacking, Reflected Light

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)



Dr. Karl Koehler & Dr. Jiyoon Lee

Boston Children's Hospital & Harvard Medical School

Department of Otolaryngology & Plastic and Oral Surgery

Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Human hair follicles growing from a stem cell-derived skin organoid (cyan) with nerves (red)

Confocal

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Alexey Marchenko

AlexmarPhoto

Gomel, Belarus

Liquid crystals in a mobile LCD screen

Brightfield

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Marek Miś

Marek Miś Photography

Suwalki, Podlaskie, Poland

Daphnia sp. displaying seasonal changes in body shape with its elongated head and tail

Darkfield, Polarized Light

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Andrew Moore & Dr. Dvir Gur

Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI)

Janelia Research Campus

Ashburn, Virginia, USA

Actin in a live zebrafish (color-coded for depth)

Confocal

63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Jorge Perez Carsi

Valencia, Spain

Flower crab spider (Thomisus)

Image Stacking

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Javier Replinger

Profesor Técnico I.E.S Nestor Almendros

Imagen y sonido

Gines, Sevilla, Spain

Head louse (Pediculus humanus capitis)

Image Stacking, Reflected Light

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Marco Vinicio Retana

Palmares, Alajuela, Costa Rica

Ship-timber beetle (Lymexylidae)

Image Stacking

5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Igor Siwanowicz

Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI)

Janelia Research Campus

Ashburn, Virginia, USA

Hedgehog flea

Confocal

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Igor Siwanowicz

Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI)

Janelia Research Campus

Ashburn, Virginia, USA

Freshwater snail tongue (radula)

Confocal

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Jonard Corpuz Valdoz, Dr. Pam Van Ry & Dr. Richard Robison

Brigham Young University

Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry (Van Ry Lab)

Provo, Utah, USA

Mouse paw infected with Chikungunya Virus (pink). Immune response is shown in blue and general tissue in orange.

Image Stitching, Confocal, Deconvolution

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Gerhard Zimmert

Vienna, Austria

Sweet violet (Viola odorata) root - transversal section

Brightfield

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

