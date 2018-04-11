CORNELIUS, N.C., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An opportunity to access custom-designed stunning views of Lake Norman has opened via exclusive representation by The Zientek Group REALTORS® at 20416 Havenview Drive, Cornelius, NC.

Large custom windows allow natural light to pour into the 4,232 square-foot home and provide lake views from nearly every room, including the soaking bath in the recently renovated master bathroom. The open-concept floor plan has a total of three bedrooms, three and one half bath, including the basement guest suite.

Vaulted ceilings soar above a gas log fireplace that anchors the great room. Neutral flooring and walls allow the views through the windows to take charge in nearly every room.

The covered rear deck looks out on the lake and leads down to the lake-level gazebo and covered dock over deep water.

Recent renovations include a new HVAC unit for the main level, the mini-split system added to the basement, and epoxy flooring in the garage, all added in January.

The house sits on .84 acres situated two miles from Jetton Park and three miles from the Peninsula Club and has a current offering price of $1,199,999

For more information, visit www.zientekgroup.com/havenview.

The Zientek Group was founded by Anna and Eric Zientek with a mission to help and guide you through the complex real estate process so that you can continue on to your next dream stress free and without regrets. The firm is leading the next generation in luxury real estate sales in the Lake Norman region. For more information visit www.zientekgroup.com

Media Contact:

Anna Zientek

193189@email4pr.com

704-840-8997

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stunning-opportunity-for-lakefront-living-opens-via-the-zientek-group-realtors-at-20416-havenview-dr-300627957.html

SOURCE The Zientek Group

