Stunt™ App Title Sponsors with Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stunt™, the first major social media platform built exclusively for sports fans and content creators, is proud to announce its partnership with the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association (FSGA) as the official title sponsor and member of the organizations 2023 Winter Conference.

The Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association serves as the voice for over 60 million fantasy sports players in the United States and Canada. It plays a significant role in supporting companies providing services, news, and information related to the fantasy sports industry.

As the only national organization representing the interests of parties associated with the fantasy sports industry, members of the FSGA include sports and gaming enthusiasts, as well as companies ranging from small startups to large media corporations.

As part of the partnership, Stunt™ will join the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association on the mission to provide members with essential research, data, and networking opportunities and drive collective action to help each member reach their full potential.

Stunt™ will be incorporated into FSGA's programs and events, offering a unique platform for players and fans to interact, exchange information, and keep up with the most recent developments in fantasy sports.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association as the official title sponsor and member of their 2023 Winter Conference. This partnership allows us to provide our users with even more opportunities to connect with the fantasy sports community and stay up-to-date on the latest developments in the industry. The Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association's mission to support and drive collective action for its members aligns perfectly with Stunt's goal to revolutionize the way sports fans interact and engage with the sports they love. We look forward to this exciting opportunity to work with the FSGA and its members." - Josh and Arnold, Founders of Stunt™.

With this partnership, Stunt™ is poised to completely transform how fantasy players and fans enjoy their favorite sports and provide them with a one-of-a-kind experience. We look forward to the exciting opportunities this partnership will bring to both Stunt™ and FSGA communities.

About Stunt™

Stunt™ is the first and only social media platform built exclusively for sports fans and personalities to share their opinions, be discovered, and interact with their favorite teams and fellow fans.

We solve the problem of clutter and non-sports-related content on other social media platforms by cutting out everything but sports and giving you the same video, audio, text, and community-based features you already love, but with improved technology specific to sports.

Stunt™ offers the ultimate sports experience with sports radio programs, debate rooms, and live-streaming with commentary. It also allows you to create short videos with your hottest takes and participate in conversations with other fans, athletes, brands, and celebrities, while monetizing your content with a premium subscription model, shared ad revenue, and more.

For more information, visit https://www.thestunt.com/.

