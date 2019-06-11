STUNT Teams Enjoy Recognition from Members of Congress

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Cheer, the governing body for cheer in the U.S., has wrapped its ninth season for the new sport of STUNT, which culminated with a national championship on May 4 and 5. Four of the participating colleges and universities have received special recognition from their Senators and Representatives, commending them on their performances. This season, 39 colleges and universities participated in STUNT, and USA Cheer anticipates adding at least 10 new teams in the upcoming 2020 season and even more for 2021.

"With STUNT offering so many new opportunities for females across the country at all levels, we are thrilled that Congress is recognizing their achievements and the importance for females to stay active in something that they love to do," said Lauri Harris, Executive Director of USA Cheer.

The following schools have received certificates of recognition from their representatives in the Senate and the House of Representatives:

Oklahoma State University

Open Division I National Champions at the 2019 College STUNT National Championship for the 6th consecutive year

Davenport University

Open Division II/III National Champions at the 2019 College STUNT National Championship for the 5th consecutive year

Varsity Division National Champions at the 2019 College STUNT National Championship for the 2nd consecutive year

Michigan State University

Open Division I 2nd place at the 2019 College STUNT National Championship for the 3rd consecutive year

Alma College

Open Division II/III 2nd place at the 2019 College STUNT National Championship for the 3rd consecutive year

Women's STUNT, the new varsity sport derived from cheerleading and launched by USA Cheer, is in its ninth season at the college level and fifth for high school. More than 100 colleges have participated in STUNT since 2011, and more than 200 high schools from nine states have participated, making STUNT one of the fastest growing female sports in the country. Developed to meet the requirements of a sport under Title IX, STUNT takes the athletic skills of cheerleading— partner stunts, jumps, tumbling and pyramids —and creates a full, hour long format that challenges teams in head-to-head competition.

For more information about STUNT and USA Cheer, contact Lauri Harris, lharris@usacheer.org.

About USA Cheer:

The USA Federation for Sport Cheering is a not-for-profit organization and is the national governing body for all disciplines of cheerleading. USA Cheer exists to serve the entire cheer community, including club cheering (All Star), traditional school based cheer programs and the new sport of STUNT. USA Cheer has three primary objectives: help grow and develop interest and participation in cheer throughout the United States; promote safety and safety education for cheer in the United States; and represent the United States of America in international cheer competitions.

SOURCE USA Cheer

Related Links

http://www.usacheer.net

