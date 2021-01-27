"Businesses and entrepreneurs are all looking to increase their online sales. But the reality is that most small businesses don't have the resources, team or ability to successfully sell across channels and into global markets. It's incredibly time consuming and involves a steep learning curve that makes it both costly and clumsy to technically implement," says Namarata Ganatra, Founder & CEO of Sturish. "Our proprietary machine learning and automation tools completely change this. A business can launch fast and within a month, be selling internationally and on multiple marketplaces like Amazon, Walmart, Etsy, eBay etc. and with no upfront investment or financial risks."

Sturish Raises $3.2M To Build AI Based eCommerce Growth Platform For SMBs To Sell Globally and Across Marketplaces

The Sturish business model is built on aligned incentives. There are no initial costs and Sturish only makes money if and when customers' products sell.

Sturish makes global sales seamless by using data driven tools to optimize how products are advertised and listed across marketplaces - and handles all associated shipping, logistics, taxes, and compliance. Customers use a single dashboard to easily and clearly access sales data and market insights.

"Sturish's mission of empowering small businesses to compete with giants is near and dear to my heart," said Ali Partovi, CEO of Neo. "We're delighted to back Sturish and to support Namrata's journey from technical leader and executive to startup founder."

Namrata is a veteran tech executive who was previously CTO at Lambda School and has held senior leadership roles at Coinbase, Facebook, Paypal and Microsoft. Himanshu Gahlot joined Sturish as the CTO recently. Himanshu is an ex-Amazon engineering lead and he brings extensive experience in Data and Machine Learning.

Sturish will use the funding to hire additional talent and build out its technology platform. It is currently in private beta with a few customers across multiple countries.

About Sturish:

Sturish is an eCommerce growth platform using AI and machine learning to help establish and grow online businesses across multiple channels and global markets - all at no upfront cost to businesses.

