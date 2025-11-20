Stuut Technologies Raises $29.5 Million Series A Led by Andreessen Horowitz to Automate Accounts Receivable Work

AI platform autonomously transforms accounts receivable from manual work into automated cash generation

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stuut Technologies, the first AI platform that automates accounts receivable work for companies, today announced it has raised $29.5 million in combined Series A funding led by Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from Activant Capital, Khosla Ventures, 1984.vc, Page One Ventures, Vesey Ventures, Carya Venture Partners, and Valley Ventures. Seema Amble from Andreessen Horowitz and Steve Sarracino from Activant Capital will join the board. The funding will accelerate product development and expand Stuut's autonomous account receivable capabilities for mid-market and enterprise companies across six key functionalities: collections, payments, cash application, deductions, credits, and disputes.

Stuut Technologies Launch Video

Companies lose up to 5% of EBITDA because AR teams spend their days chasing customers, logging into portals, and matching payments by hand. This problem is particularly acute for manufacturers, distributors, CPG, logistics, outsourced services, and medical device organizations with complex customer relationships and high transaction volumes. Traditional software has tried to help for years, but it all hits the same wall: it can't actually do the work—it just gives humans tools to do it themselves.

Stuut is the AI coworker that knows every customer across your entire cash process, helping businesses collect 40% more revenue on time by doing their AR work faster and better than manual processes. Unlike older traditional accounts receivable platforms that require 6-18 months to implement and constant human oversight, Stuut executes complete workflows independently while integrating seamlessly with existing ERP systems in under a week.

"The technology to actually automate this work didn't exist 18 months ago when we started Stuut," said Tarek Alaruri, CEO and co-founder. "We can now handle exceptions and complexity, learn from each interaction, work across disconnected systems, and execute tasks end-to-end. Previous solutions help humans click buttons faster. We eliminate the clicking entirely and are helping brands collect millions more in previously lost revenue."

What Stuut Does:

AI handles customer outreach, payment matching, dispute resolution, and portal management autonomously. Learns each customer's patterns and executes complete workflows from start to payment across all formats (SMS, email, voice). Knows Each Customer: Context travels across collections, payments, cash application, and deductions—remembering every interaction. Gets smarter with each customer interaction and applies learning to future decisions across your entire process. Coming soon will be credits and disputes capabilities.

Context travels across collections, payments, cash application, and deductions—remembering every interaction. Gets smarter with each customer interaction and applies learning to future decisions across your entire process. Coming soon will be credits and disputes capabilities. Fast Implementation: Up and running in days versus 6-18 months for traditional software. Integrates into existing systems without disruption with immediate results that compound over time.

Up and running in days versus 6-18 months for traditional software. Integrates into existing systems without disruption with immediate results that compound over time. Proven Results: 40% reduction in overdue balances and 70% reduction in manual tasks. Customers including ZoomInfo, Bishop Lifting, Honeywell, and PerkinElmer are live and collecting immediately with 3-4 day implementation.

"Stuut is transforming our accounts receivable operations on a daily basis. We're collecting faster from the in-scope customers, our cash flow is improving, and our team has more time to focus on white gloves service for top customers," said Razvan Bratu, Head of Quote to Cash at Honeywell. "The platform handles the routine work so our people drive increased real business value."

"Accounts receivable is one of the finance functions still dominated by manual work. Stuut changes that by replacing repetitive AR tasks with software that actually does the work–and does it better," said Seema Amble, Partner at Andreessen Horowitz. "Their collections wedge has already delivered clear ROI, and the opportunity to capture large ACVs as enterprises shift labor spend into software is enormous. We're thrilled to partner with Tarek and Ben as they set a new standard for managing cash flow."

As described by Steve Sarracino, Founder & Partner at Activant Capital, "We backed Stuut because they're redefining AR as an autonomous system of intelligence that learns, executes, and compounds value over time. This is an exciting move from tool-centric software to results-centric operations."

About Stuut Stuut Technologies is the first AI platform that actually does accounts receivable work businesses instead of just assisting with it. Our autonomous AI agents handle collections, cash application, payments, and deductions, learning each customer's patterns while integrating seamlessly with existing ERP systems. Unlike traditional AR software that requires constant human oversight, Stuut executes complete workflows independently, delivering 40% cash flow increases and 37% faster DSO while eliminating 70% of manual tasks. With deployment in days rather than months, customers achieve immediate results while freeing AR teams for strategic work. Stuut integrates with SAP, Oracle, NetSuite, Dynamics, and other major financial systems and works for international businesses. Founded by Tarek Alaruri, Miraj Mohsin, and Ben Winter, Stuut is based in NYC and backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Activant Capital, Khosla Ventures and other leading investors.

