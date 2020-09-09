Stuzo and W. Capra Consulting Group Partner to Offer Enhanced and Streamlined Implementation Capabilities for Stuzo's Open Commerce® Transact MPPA Product

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stuzo, a leading provider of intelligent 1:1 loyalty, contactless commerce, and modern digital storefront technology and W. Capra Consulting Group, a leading consultancy in consumer engagement, retail technology, payments, loyalty, security, fraud management, and strategic implementation, announced today that W. Capra has become a preferred implementation and managed services partner for Stuzo's Open Commerce Transact Mobile Payment Processing Application ("MPPA") product.

"W. Capra has established itself as a leader in payments and technology consulting and implementation services in the Fuel and Convenience Retail industry," said Jake Kiser, Chief Customer Officer at Stuzo. "W. Capra, being experts at implementation and operationalization of payments technologies, combined with our software product capabilities and expertise, offers our customers the ability to decrease time to market and costs involved in operationalizing an MPPA at scale as compared with any other option on the market today."

"Stuzo is a leader in contactless commerce and customer activation technology in the Fuel and Convenience Retail industry," said Pat Raycroft, Partner at W. Capra Consulting Group. "By incorporating industry standards in the Open Commerce product suite, Stuzo has reduced the complexity that has hampered many mobile and contactless efforts. We are confident that our joint offering built around both organizations' core competencies – W. Capra's professional services along with Stuzo's Open Commerce product suite – will help retailers accelerate their adoption of contactless commerce capabilities."

Stuzo and W. Capra have partnered to create a high-value, quick-to-market, supportable and expandable digital offering. Stuzo's MPPA and Open Commerce Activate intelligent 1:1 loyalty technology coupled with W. Capra's implementation and operational consulting services delivers this unique value proposition to Fuel and Convenience retailers.

About Stuzo and Open Commerce®

Stuzo helps Everyday Spend Retailers Know and Activate™ more customers and data in real-time, leading to more visits, more gallons, and bigger baskets. Stuzo's Open Commerce product suite consists of: Activate for Intelligent 1:1 Loyalty, Transact for Contactless Commerce, and Experience for Modern Digital Storefronts. Stuzo's managed software services empower retailers to operationalize programs powered by Open Commerce and bring to market custom loyalty, commerce, and mobile storefront solutions.

About W. Capra Consulting Group

Focused on "Enabling Secure Commerce Everywhere," W. Capra Consulting Group is a leading provider of strategy and implementation services for retail businesses. The firm has deep expertise in commerce strategy, technology, implementation, and operations across all retail and e-Commerce verticals. Specialties include: consumer experience (payments, digital experience, offers), consumer engagement (loyalty, messaging), and risk consulting (fraud management, cybersecurity, P2PE, data privacy, PCI).

