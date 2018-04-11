Stuzo Announces PCI DSS Level 1 Certification

PHILADELPHIA, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stuzo, a leading provider of personalized and predictive commerce solutions for retailers, powered by products, services, and insights, announced today its achievement, having completed PCI DSS Level 1 compliance certification. The security of cardholder data affects everyone and in today's environment, is paramount for merchants to protect their trusted relationships with consumers.

Stuzo is a PCI DSS Level 1 Compliant Company

"As a leading provider digital commerce solutions for retailers, it is imperative our company, our Open Commerce products, network, infrastructure, and processes meet the most rigorous security standards," stated Aaron McLean, COO of Stuzo. "As security is an evergreen concern within merchants and their technology partner ecosystem, it was of the utmost importance for us to make this investment in Stuzo and our retail clients."

Today's quickly evolving technology landscape, growing concern over international data security threats, and the continuing digitization of payments make compliance a key issue for all merchants, consumers, and digital commerce technology suppliers like Stuzo.

"We pride ourselves on being a high-performing technology vendor to retailers," continued McLean. "The trust we garner from our clients in delivering digital commerce solutions is now further hardened via our thorough and exacting approach to compliance best practices."

"With security breaches and cybercrimes considered commonplace, cybersecurity and adhering to PCI Data Security Standards are critical to keeping consumers' personally identifiable information safe and secure," stated John Shin, Managing Director of RSI Security, who performed the assessment. "By achieving PCI DSS certification, Stuzo assures its retail clients that their data and that of their consumers is being handled with a high degree of security compliance."

About Stuzo

Stuzo is a leading provider of personalized and predictive commerce solutions for retailers, powered by products, services, and insights. Stuzo's core product offering, Open Commerce, is an industry and device agnostic PCI DSS Level 1 certified platform, offering capabilities that include digital payments, loyalty, food/product ordering, site-specific offers and much more across a variety of channels (including mobile, web, wearables, IoT, connected car, and conversational UI).

Stuzo's Core Product Offering: Open Commerce Platform

Open Commerce is an industry and device agnostic PCI DSS Level 1 certified platform that helps retailers accelerate digitizing the customer experience, including digital payments, loyalty, food/product ordering, employee engagement, site-specific offers and much more across a variety of consumer-facing applications (including mobile, web, wearables, IoT, connected car, and conversational UI).

Open Commerce App Foundations & Components are building blocks comprised of pre-designed iOS and Android mobile app modules and components, wearable app components (ie., Apple Watch), and connected car app components (ie., car infotainment system). Components include pre-built screen flows and associated Open Commerce App Server integrations for consumer-facing application experiences such as consumer onboarding, mobile wallet setup, payments, account management and transaction history, order ahead, loyalty mechanics, and more. Foundations & Components enables Stuzo to expedite development of connected commerce applications and bring commerce experiences to market with confidence in having predictable, optimal application performance.

Open Commerce App Server is a single point of interface which securely exposes services to connected commerce applications (ie., mobile apps, web apps, wearables, IoT, connected car apps, conversational UI apps, etc.). In Fuel Retail & Convenience, the architecture facilitates system-to-system communications between the Open Commerce App Server and industry-leading MPPAs, such as PayPal's Paydiant, FirstData's uCom, and P97's PetroZone. In QSR and other retail verticals, the APIs facilitate system-to-system communications between the Open Commerce App Server, POS systems, and other site systems specific to those industry verticals. When applicable, Open Commerce APIs are built to industry standards and specifications (such as Conexxus for Fuel Retail & Convenience). Open Commerce App Server helps retailers accelerate delivery of scalable connected commerce applications without disrupting the current flow of business.

Open Commerce Portal is web-based portal which helps retailers operationalize and support their connected commerce solutions and includes 1) dashboards and workflows that provide access to customer and transaction data and management of mobile commerce application content, 2) location management for store location data that is utilized by any Open Commerce application, and 3) quality of service monitoring which provides real-time visibility into the status and availability of Open Commerce services and site services (such as site controllers, site servers, and POS devices). Open Commerce Portal helps retailers manage their business in real-time and optimize the performance of their personalized and predictive commerce applications.

Open Commerce Consumer Experience and Integration Features

Open Commerce features device identity management, customer onboarding, card provisioning for all card types (credit, debit, private label, gift) and wallets (Apple Pay, Google Pay, Android Pay, Samsung Pay, Chase Pay, PayPal/Venmo, Visa Pay, Masterpass, etc.), loyalty enrollment and rewards, customer account management, transaction processing and management, application content management, personalized offer management, menu management, food and product ordering, store/location management, quality of service metrics and alerting, analytics, inventory management, data bridge to enterprise systems, and employee activation.

Press Contact: Aaron McLean, COO

Phone: 267.519.3669

Email: aaron.mclean@stuzo.com

Website: www.stuzo.com

Related Links

Stuzo Website

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stuzo-announces-pci-dss-level-1-certification-300627789.html

SOURCE Stuzo

Related Links

https://www.stuzo.com

