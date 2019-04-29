Stuzo Completes Gilbarco Mobile Payments Certification

PHILADELPHIA, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stuzo, the leading provider of personalized, frictionless commerce technology solutions for Convenience and Fuel Retailers announced today its achievement, having completed Mobile Payments Certification for its Open Commerce Platform and MPPA product with Gilbarco's POS systems.

Open Commerce is a cloud-based retail commerce platform, built on modern enterprise architecture with Conexxus, IFSF, and other global standards at the core.

Stuzo

Open Commerce:

Utilizes microservices and a service bus for connections to industry-leading POS systems and best-in-class service providers (i.e., loyalty and offers).

Securely exposes POS and service provider capabilities through its Experience API.

Enables mobile and multi-channel payments, order ahead, and frictionless consumer experiences (such as mobile scan-and-go, mobile grab-and-go, and completely frictionless stores).

Empowers the retail enterprise with speed, agility, and innovation across all digital channels.

"We are excited to have Stuzo and its Open Commerce Platform as a certified mobile payments partner," said Matthew Packer, Product Marketing Manager, Gilbarco Veeder-Root. "Stuzo is an excellent addition to our partner ecosystem."

"We are thrilled to help Gilbarco extend the capabilities of its industry-leading POS system," said Scott Wasserman, CTO, Stuzo. "With our Open Commerce Platform, we are helping Convenience and Fuel Retailers that use Gilbarco's POS and site systems to maximize their return on investment by extending the physical storefront with a digital storefront, via mobile, connected car, and frictionless pay-at-pump and pay-in-store experiences."

About Stuzo

Stuzo is the leading provider of personalized, frictionless commerce technology solutions for Convenience and Fuel Retailers, powered by its Open Commerce Platform, best-in-class partner integrations, professional and engineering services, and insights platforms. Stuzo's services include Open Commerce implementation and operationalization, digital/mobile product strategy, product design, and product engineering.

About Stuzo's Convenience and Fuel Retail Insights Platforms

Stuzo's Insights Platforms include:

Market Insights , the most comprehensive research on the digital capabilities of the top 100 US Fuel Retail and Convenience store brands (published at www.cstoredigitalranking.com).

, the most comprehensive research on the digital capabilities of the top 100 US Fuel Retail and Convenience store brands (published at www.cstoredigitalranking.com). Consumer Insights , the most comprehensive ethnographic research on the habits of consumers, having been compiled via a cross-country road trip where Stuzo amassed 240+ hours of customer interviews and conversations at 70 top U.S. fuel and convenience brands (published at www.cstoreconsumerinsights.com).

, the most comprehensive ethnographic research on the habits of consumers, having been compiled via a cross-country road trip where Stuzo amassed 240+ hours of customer interviews and conversations at 70 top U.S. fuel and convenience brands (published at www.cstoreconsumerinsights.com). Future Vision Insights, the most in-depth and realistic 3D fuel/energy and convenience site concepts, featuring depictions of how digital transformation and industry disruption will shape the future of the industry (published at www.cstorefuturevision.com).

