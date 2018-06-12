Stuzo Launches Open Commerce Platform, the Infrastructure Standard for Digital Services and Experiences in Fuel and Convenience Retail

PHILADELPHIA, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stuzo announced today the public launch of Open CommerceSM Application Server and Command Center, the first and only agnostic platform to empower rapid delivery and real-time management of Digital Services and Experiences for Fuel and Convenience Retailers.

STUZO

Open Commerce Application Server is a PCI DSS Level 1 Certified Compliant middleware that securely unifies and exposes best-in-class Digital Services from multiple vendors into one central point-of-interface via a public API to empower merchants and their vendors to rapidly and efficiently deliver connected commerce applications across digital channels.

Open Commerce Command Center is a web-based portal that centralizes and operationalizes the key functions and data of Digital Services from multiple vendors into one interface with dashboards and workflows that empower merchants to in real-time monitor, manage, and optimize mission-critical programs powered by multiple third-party services.

"We are thrilled to announce the public release of our Open Commerce Platform, which already has proven proof-of-performance with some of the largest fuel and convenience retail operators in the US," said Gunter Pfau, Founder & CEO, Stuzo.

By unifying provider capabilities via one central middleware powering front-end experiences across digital channels, and providing one central command center for the operationalization and optimization of mission-critical programs, Stuzo has solved the IT and marketing challenges of today while creating an opportunity for rapid growth in digital, tomorrow.

"This release is over 18 months in the making, empowered by our significant investments in gathering insights on the digital capabilities and best-in-class partners (digital coupon platforms, payment processors, mobile wallets, private label credit card providers, loyalty platform providers, private label debit card providers, identity and fraud management, site system and POS manufacturers, etc.) of the top 100 Fuel and Convenience retailers, and our work in delivering mobile and digital commerce solutions for leading merchants," Pfau continued. "Our investments and clients guided us towards the need for an agnostic platform that integrates leading service providers into one central microservices based middleware - the Open Commerce Application Server - and delivers a central management portal - the Open Commerce Command Center - for the operationalization and real-time optimization of mission-critical programs that are powered by multiple third-party services."

About Stuzo, Open Commerce, and Stuzo's Insights Platforms

Stuzo is a leading provider of personalized and predictive commerce solutions for retailers, powered by products, services, and insights. Stuzo's services include digital product strategy, product design, and product engineering.

About Open CommerceSM

Stuzo's core product offering, Open Commerce, is an enterprise-grade cloud-based platform to empower rapid delivery and real-time operationalization of Digital Services and Experiences.

Open Commerce Application Server is a PCI DSS Level 1 Certified Compliant middleware that securely unifies and exposes best-in-class Digital Services (ie., digital coupon platforms, payment processors, mobile wallets, private label credit card providers, loyalty platform providers, private label debit card providers, identity and fraud management, site system and POS manufacturers, etc.) into one central point-of-interface via a public API to empower merchants and their vendors to rapidly and efficiently deliver connected commerce applications across digital channels (ie., mobile, web, kiosk, wearables, IoT, connected car, augmented reality, conversational UI, etc.).

Open Commerce Command Center is a web-based portal that centralizes and operationalizes the key functions and data of Digital Services from multiple vendors into one interface with dashboards and workflows (ie. quality of service, automated monitoring and alerting, store setup and performance, loyalty and offer creation, fraud prevent rules, etc.) that empower merchants to in real-time monitor, manage, and optimize mission-critical programs powered by multiple third-party services.

About Stuzo's Insights Platforms

Stuzo's Insights Platforms include:

Market Insights , the most comprehensive research on the digital capabilities of the top 100 US Fuel Retail and Convenience store brands (published at www.cstoredigitalranking.com).

, the most comprehensive research on the digital capabilities of the top 100 US Fuel Retail and Convenience store brands (published at www.cstoredigitalranking.com). Consumer Insights , the most comprehensive ethnographic research on the habits of consumers, having been compiled via a cross-country road trip where Stuzo amassed 240+ hours of customer interviews and conversations at 70 top US fuel and convenience brands.

, the most comprehensive ethnographic research on the habits of consumers, having been compiled via a cross-country road trip where Stuzo amassed 240+ hours of customer interviews and conversations at 70 top US fuel and convenience brands. Future Vision Insights, the most in-depth and realistic 3D fuel/energy and convenience site concepts, featuring depictions of how digital transformation and industry disruption will shape the future of the industry.

Contact: Gunter Pfau, CEO Phone: 267.519.3669 Email: hello@stuzo.com Website: www.stuzo.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stuzo-launches-open-commerce-platform-the-infrastructure-standard-for-digital-services-and-experiences-in-fuel-and-convenience-retail-300664214.html

SOURCE Stuzo

Related Links

http://www.stuzo.com

