STV Group, Incorporated Acquires Florida-based MEHTA and Associates, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STV Group, Incorporated, a leading professional services firm that plans, designs and manages infrastructure projects across North America, today announced it has acquired MEHTA and Associates, Inc. (also known as MEHTA Engineering), an engineering and construction engineering inspection firm which has more than 75 professionals in Florida and has completed nearly 1,000 infrastructure projects over the past 50 years.

MEHTA will now be known as MEHTA Engineering, an STV Company.

"We couldn't be more excited about the reputation and deep client relationships MEHTA brings to STV," said Greg Kelly, P.E., CEO at STV. "As we continue to expand in this rapidly growing region, we look forward to deepening our client relationships in Florida, scaling up our services and investing in the MEHTA team to create more career opportunities for our newest colleagues."

"After nearly 50 years of service, we've achieved great success and helped build some incredible projects that have supported the transportation needs of millions of people throughout Florida," said MEHTA executive leadership Ravé Mehta, P.E., Vipin Mehta, P.E. and Radha Mehta in a joint statement. "STV is a great cultural fit for MEHTA and will allow us to continue to grow our business and develop our people while continuing to make our communities better for the people of Florida."

Headquartered in Winter Park, MEHTA has seven locations throughout Florida, including field offices in Bonifay, Jupiter, Ocoee, Pensacola, Port St. Lucie and Tampa. MEHTA specializes in transportation infrastructure projects including roads, highways, bridges, airports and rail.

About STV

Founded in 1912, STV is a leading national infrastructure-focused professional services firm, providing engineering, architectural, planning, environmental, program management and construction management services for transportation systems, buildings, water and other facilities. Headquartered in New York City, the company has more than 60 offices across North America. The firm is ranked 37th in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 11th in its transportation category. In 2022, STV signed the Equity in Infrastructure Project (EIP) Pledge, becoming one of the first architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firms to commit to advancing equity in infrastructure. Learn more at stvinc.com.

About MEHTA Engineering, an STV Company

Founded in 1977, MEHTA Engineering, an STV Company, is an engineering and construction engineering inspection firm specializing in civil works and transportation infrastructure projects throughout Florida. Founded and operated by the Mehta family for nearly 50 years, MEHTA has managed close to 1,000 transportation projects and has been recognized as a leading engineering and construction engineering inspection firm with a portfolio of award-winning projects. Learn more at mehtaeng.com.

