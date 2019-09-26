STV Hires National Bridge Practice Technical Director

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jorge M. Suarez, P.E., F.ASCE, a veteran engineer and established leader in the bridge design and construction industry, has joined STV as vice president and technical director of the firm's national bridge practice.

Suarez brings more than 40 years of bridge design expertise to the firm. Prior to joining STV, he was vice president and director of structural engineering at a major international design firm.

"Bringing in Jorge was key to growing our bridge practice in size and stature," says John Brestin, P.E., vice president and national bridge practice leader in STV's Transportation & Infrastructure Division. "STV has built up an impressive bridge practice over the past few decades. Leveraging the knowledge Jorge has built in his diverse career will help us continue this momentum to take the practice to the next level."

Suarez has led a number of prominent, award-winning assignments throughout the country. These include the Pomeroy-Mason Bridge Replacement for the Ohio Department of Transportation, which won the American Segmental Bridge Institute (ASBI) Award of Excellence; and the I-95 ABC Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Richmond, VA, which utilized accelerated bridge construction techniques for the rehabilitation and replacement of 11 dual-bridges along I-95. Additionally, two cable-stayed bridge projects to which Suarez has contributed have won the prestigious American Consulting Engineers Council (ACEC) Engineering Excellence Grand Conceptor Award: The William H. Harsha Bridge in Maysville, KY, and the Dames Point Bridge in Jacksonville, FL.

Suarez received his Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering from Manhattan College. He is a registered professional engineer in Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Suarez is a Fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers and a standing member of several other professional organizations. He is a frequent author and presenter at national bridge conferences.

About STV: Founded more than 100 years ago, STV is a leader in providing engineering, architectural, planning, environmental and construction management services for transportation systems, infrastructure, buildings, energy and other facilities. The firm is ranked 32nd in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 12th in its bridges category. STV is 100 percent employee owned. For more information, visit the firm's website at www.stvinc.com or follow @STVGroup on Twitter or download the STV Pages app from Apple's App Store or Google Play.

