STV Promotes Ali Mir, ENV SP, To Vice President

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ali Mir, ENV SP, West Region planning director for transportation at STV, has been promoted to vice president.



Mir joined STV in 2012 and has been instrumental in the development of environmental and transit planning initiatives within the private sector as well as for municipal, state, and federal agency clients. Under his leadership, STV's West Coast planning practice has tripled in size.



"Ali has worked tirelessly to build a sustainable and growing planning practice in California," said Tyler Bonstead, P.E., AICP, STV vice president and transportation lead in Southern California. "Ali's extensive background leading and collaborating with multidisciplinary teams benefits STV and our clients as we continue to grow."



In his new role, Mir will focus on expanding STV's planning footprint in Washington, Oregon, and throughout the Southwest. While at STV, Mir has served as the transit and environmental planning lead for Federal Railroad Administration projects in Oregon and has overseen the environmental compliance documents for more than 30 facilities in Bay Area Rapid Transit's traction power facility replacement program. Currently, he is serving as deputy project manager and environmental planning manager for the California High-Speed Rail Authority's Burbank-to-Los Angeles and Los Angeles-to-Anaheim project corridors.



With 20 years of professional experience, Mir started his planning career with the County of Los Angeles Department of Beaches and Harbors Planning Division. A registered Envision Sustainability Professional, Mir earned his Bachelor of Science in public policy, management, and planning from the University of Southern California. He is an alumnus of the ENO Center for Transportation Transit Senior Executive Program and an active member of the Women's Transportation Seminar, the Association of Environmental Professionals, and the American Planning Association. He currently serves as the equity director for the Los Angeles section of the American Planning Association.



About STV: Founded more than 100 years ago, STV is a leader in providing engineering, architectural, planning, environmental, and program management and construction management services for transportation systems, infrastructure, buildings, energy, and other facilities. The firm is ranked 32nd in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 8th in its transportation category. For more information, visit the firm's website at www.stvinc.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.