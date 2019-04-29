STV Promotes Brandon Swartley, P.E., To Vice President

Swartley joined STV in 2015 and is the Transportation & Infrastructures Division's chief electrical engineer of power systems. He has led multidisciplinary project teams that have supported new and renovated power systems infrastructure used by some of the nation's busiest rail operators such as Amtrak, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, Long Island Rail Road, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, Chicago Transit Authority, Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and others.

In his current role, he is responsible for all aspects of technical oversight, engineering design, project management, systems analysis, QA/QC, and construction support services related to electrical power systems projects. He is presently leading a load flow study for a large DC traction power system, a 230 kV substation protective relaying replacement project, and a traction power frequency converter station project.

Swartley is a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and chair of the IEEE Philadelphia Chapter's Vehicular Technology Society and is a member of the Electrical Association of Philadelphia.

He earned his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in electrical engineering (power systems) from Drexel University in Philadelphia and is a licensed Professional Engineer in 13 states.

