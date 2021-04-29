STV Promotes Joseph Savalli, P.E., to Vice President

"From the day Joe started at STV, he took ownership of projects and led them brilliantly, using his more than 30 years of experience delivering projects in New York City," said Robert Papocchia, AIA, NCARB, vice president and operations manager in the firm's Eastern Region. "Joe's technical background as a structural engineer quickly gained him the respect of company leadership, clients, peers, and the group of project managers he mentors. It also has made him successful in leading some of our biggest programs and pursuits."

Savalli joined STV in 2018 as a senior project manager. In his new role, in addition to managing selected projects, he will train, guide, and supervise a team of project managers, focusing on the financial and technical oversight of their projects. Savalli also will provide support to the operations manager on budgeting, forecasting, staff utilization, business development, and interaction between the architectural and engineering disciplines.

Savalli offers considerable experience in design for renovations and retrofits, as well as in the investigation of structural failures and building integrity. He has overseen major building condition assessment and rehabilitation work, including the design of roof and façade repairs. Savalli also spearheaded structural design efforts for multiple new high-rise and mixed-use buildings in the New York metropolitan area.

At Polytechnic University, now the New York University Tandon School of Engineering, Savalli earned his Bachelor of Science in aerospace engineering and master's degrees in structural engineering and management. He is a member of the American Concrete Institute (ACI) and the Structural Engineers Association of New York (SEAoNY) and is a registered Professional Engineer in New York.



