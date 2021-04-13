STV Promotes Paul E. Bobby, P.E., to Vice President

In his current role, Bobby is serving as the deputy program manager for project implementation of Metra's five-year, $2.5 billion Capital Program. Additional projects under his management include the track design packages for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's Green Line Light Rail Extension, for which STV recently served as lead designer. Bobby is also a business unit leader and the director of railroad engineering for STV's national freight rail practice, which consists of 60 employees. He has been with the company since 2004.



Ted Coffey, P.E., vice president of STV's rail practice, said: "To service freight rail clients and earn their respect, you need a deep understanding of their industry and culture. Being a third- generation railroader, Paul understands that railroading is not a career but a lifestyle. Paul's dedication to the rail industry and commitment to developing STV's standards of performance and staff capabilities is part of what makes STV a national brand for rail engineering and has earned him high levels of praise and repeat business from our rail clients."



Bobby began his career as a track laborer for the Wisconsin Central Ltd. (now Canadian National Railway Company). He earned his bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and is a registered Professional Engineer in eight states.



About STV: Founded more than 100 years ago, STV is a leader in providing engineering, architectural, planning, environmental, and program management and construction management services for transportation systems, infrastructure, buildings, energy, and other facilities. The firm is ranked 32nd in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 8th in its transportation category. For more information, visit the firm's website at www.stvinc.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

