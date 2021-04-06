STV Promotes Will Flores To Senior Vice President

Flores has held leadership positions in both the public and private sectors. He has a thorough understanding of the industry, allowing him to provide valuable insights for clients looking to solve complex problems.

"I've worked closely with Will for the past five years, and he has become a trusted resource and inspiring leader among our team members," said Richard Amodei, executive vice president. "Will's dedication to his work, knowledge of the industry, and client-focused approach to the New York transportation and infrastructure practice has provided the foundation for unprecedented growth and expansion in the market."

Flores joined STV in 2016 and has been instrumental in a number of high-profile projects, including the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Capital Construction Second Avenue Subway Phase 2, Long Island Rail Road Elmont Design-Build, and New York State Department of Transportation Alexander Hamilton Bridge Design-Build initiatives.

Flores earned his Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Manhattan College and his Master of Business Administration in corporate finance and strategic management from Pace University's Lubin School of Business. He is an active member of the American Council of Engineering Companies of New York and the New York Building Congress.

About STV: Founded more than 100 years ago, STV is a leader in providing engineering, architectural, planning, environmental, and program management and construction management services for transportation systems, infrastructure, buildings, energy, and other facilities. The firm is ranked 32nd in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 8th in its transportation category. For more information, visit the firm's website at www.stvinc.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

