STW Technic and Elevāt Team Up to Provide Streamlined Remote Management for Mobile Machines

"Elevāt Machine Connect provides a full-functionality end-to-end mobile machine IoT solution. The fast deployment, immediate reporting, and proactive alerts mean we now deliver MM-IoT that delivers enhanced safety, security, and automation of aftermarket parts ordering and fulfillment which all leads to decreased operational costs," says Adam Livesay, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Elevāt. "This new integration between Elevāt's Machine Connect and the STW Technic Reach platform creates a complementary system of complete remote asset management and cloud data monetization for mobile machine OEMs, fleet owners, and dealers alike," continues Livesay.

"STW Technic delivers reliable, robust, and flexible hardware and software solutions with our Reach asset and data management platform that unlocks valuable insights for device optimization. STW Technic's specialized approach, with our experienced team of mobile machine support experts, results in a collaboration with Elevāt that provides an advanced connected machine platform to support enhanced automation," says Carson Spencer, President, STW Technic. "As a Premier Elevāt Partner, STW Technic meets the highest level of customer service, solution deployment, integration, technical training, and customization support for organizations implementing advanced mobile machine IoT solutions from Elevāt," says Spencer.

Elevāt EZ and Machine Connect IoT SaaS applications and hardware connect quickly, increase control, decrease operational costs, and extend the useful life of machines. The platforms provide detailed GPS and geofencing capabilities, alarms and notifications to any device, usage, replacement parts, fuel and operational reporting, and custom configured data points. To learn more about STW Technic and Elevāt mobile machine IoT solutions visit https://www.elevat-iot.com/products-services/elevat-reach.

ABOUT ELEVĀT

Elevāt's sensor-driven, cloud-connected SaaS platform is helping equipment manufacturers, owners and users discover the hidden value of their machines while simultaneously enabling new revenue streams. Visit https://www.elevat-iot.com/ .

ABOUT STW Technic

STW Technic is an innovative leader in the design, manufacture, and implementation of electronic solutions for mobile machines and off-highway vehicles. We partner with machine manufacturers, system integrators, and distributors to provide engineered and highly reliable connectivity, automation, and power management solutions to truly empower their mobile machines. We offer the latest in Mobile Machine IoT hardware and software solutions, such as our market-leading remote asset management platform - Reach. We also provide solutions such as openSYDE - our systems configuration tool - to support the entire lifecycle of your machine. Visit www.stw-technic.com .

