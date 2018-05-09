STX Entertainment, Tencent Pictures And Free Association Join Forces On 'Zombie Brother' Feature Film

"Since its inception, STX Entertainment has been committed to producing, marketing and distributing universally resonant content across all platforms, with a particular focus on bridging the U.S. and Chinese markets," said Adam Fogelson, Chairman of STXfilms, a division of STX Entertainment. "As an early investor in STX, Tencent has been a strong strategic partner and we're honored to be collaborators in bringing its most valuable IP to new audiences around the world. With Tencent Pictures' awesome ecosystem of entertainment channels and Free Association's creative acumen, we think there is no end to the storytelling opportunities of this franchise."

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with STX Entertainment on one of Tencent Animation and Comics' excellent properties, 'Zombie Brother.' It has been an incredible pleasure to explore new possibilities with STX. Teamed alongside our gifted producers at Free Association, we look forward to bringing 'Zombie Brother' as a uniquely fun and fresh film for the enjoyment of audiences everywhere," said Edward Cheng, Vice President of Tencent and CEO of Tencent Pictures.

"We've long been inspired by STX's commitment to high quality storytelling that authentically speaks to audiences on both sides of the Pacific. We couldn't imagine better partners as we continue to work with Edward, Howard and the wonderful Tencent team on this beloved property. It's a pleasure to welcome them to the 'Zombie Brother' party," said Peter Kiernan of Free Association.

STXfilms will distribute the film domestically and Tencent Pictures will distribute in China. Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan and Michael Parets will produce for Free Association, and Edward Cheng, Howard Chen, and Conor Zorn will produce for Tencent Pictures. STXfilms' Chairman Adam Fogelson and head of production Sam Brown will oversee the film for the studio.

About STX Entertainment

STX Entertainment is a global, next-generation media company whose mission is to unlock the value of the direct connection stars have with their fans through the development, financing, production, marketing and distribution of film, television, VR, digital video, music and live entertainment content. It is the industry leader in transforming beyond traditional platform-driven content to creating talent-driven enterprises.

The company is led by accomplished businessman Robert Simonds and was co-founded by Bill McGlashan, managing partner of the leading global private investment firm TPG. Other investors include Hony Capital, a leading private equity firm in China; PCCW, Southeast Asia's largest Internet and cable services provider; Tencent Holdings, China's leading provider of online products and services; Liberty Global, the world's largest distribution platform; Dominic Ng, Chairman of East West Bank; DNS Capital (representing the business interests of Gigi Pritzker and her immediate family); and Beau Wrigley, former Chairman and CEO of the Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company, among others. With these strategic relationships, the company is uniquely positioned to maximize the impact of content worldwide, with direct passage into the China market.

For more information, please visit http://www.stxentertainment.com.

About Tencent Pictures

Tencent Pictures, the film and television arm of Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Limited ("Tencent"), has been a key strategic partner on a number of high profile global films such as WARCRAFT, KONG: SKULL ISLAND, and WONDER WOMAN.

About Free Association

Free Association, with principals Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan, has produced the 22 JUMP STREET and MAGIC MIKE franchises. Most recently, the company has produced LOGAN LUCKY, and the Amazon series, COMRADE DETECTIVE. The company is currently producing Magic Mike Live Las Vegas at the Hard Rock Hotel, as well as several other film and television projects. Free Association is repped by UTA, Management 360 and Hansen, Jacobson & Teller.

