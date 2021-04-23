STXfilms Signs Director F. Gary Gray to Helm "Muscle" Starring Vin Diesel

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man and BURBANK, Calif., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) ("ErosSTX"), a global entertainment company, announced today that STXfilms has signed F. Gary Gray to direct Vin Diesel in the action-comedy Muscle. Reginald Hudlin and Byron Phillips are producing alongside Diesel and Samantha Vincent for One Race Films. Gray will also executive produce.

Muscle will be Gray's next project. The latest draft is by John Swetnam and Malcolm Spellman. The original script was written by Scott Taylor & Wesley Jermaine Johnson. The film's log line is being kept under wraps. Production is expected to begin later this year.

Commenting on the announcement, Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group, said, "There are few directors who can match Gary's skill with character, comedy, and big action, which is why he is one of the most accomplished and in-demand directors working today. Over the years, Vin and I have worked together on a number of hit movies and it's a thrill to reteam Vin and Gary after their billion-dollar success on The Fate of the Furious. This will become one of the most eagerly anticipated films on our slate."

F. GARY GRAY's films include the worldwide blockbuster The Fate of the Furious, which took in over $1.2 billion at the global box office, the smash hit and Oscar® nominated Straight Outta Compton, Law Abiding Citizen, Be Cool, The Italian Job, The Negotiator, Set It Off, and his debut feature, the classic comedy Friday. He is developing to direct Saints Row and is also attached to direct M.A.S.K. for Paramount and Hasbro. He is represented by UTA and attorney Nina Shaw.

VIN DIESEL will next star in the highly anticipated ninth chapter in The Fast & Furious franchise and was last seen in Sony's Bloodshot. In addition to Fast & Furious, he is most widely known for his roles as Richard B. Riddick in the Chronicles of Riddick series, and Xander Cage in the xXx series as well as the voice of Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy films and Avengers: Infinity War. Diesel is repped by CAA and Linden Entertainment.

Muscle will be overseen by STX's Drew Simon and Kevin Sauer.

STXfilms:

STXfilms, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, is a next-generation film studio that produces, acquires, distributes, and markets motion pictures at scale. From blockbusters like Greenland, Hustlers, Bad Moms, and The Upside to hits like The Gentlemen, Molly's Game, and The Gift, STXfilms produces star-driven films for a global audience. In just 5 short years, its slate of films has already grossed over $1.8b in global theatrical box office. With a wide range of partners including Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Showtime (which handle the physical and premium television releases of STXfilms content, respectively), the studio is a fast-growing, industry powerhouse. Upcoming films include Queenpins starring Kristen Bell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Paul Walter Hauser, and Vince Vaughn, a new action-comedy film directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Jason Statham, Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza, and Josh Hartnett, The Marsh King's Daughter starring Daisy Ridley and directed by Neil Burger, American Sole starring Pete Davidson, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Camila Mendes, Offset, and Bad Bunny, The Godmother starring Jennifer Lopez, Universe's Most Wanted starring Dave Bautista, and Violence of Action starring Chris Pine.

One Race Films / One Race TV

One Race Films, founded in 1995 by writer, director, producer and actor Vin Diesel, has produced the five highest-grossing films in the "Fast" franchise — Fate of the Furious, Furious 7, Fast and Furious 6, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious. He has directed Multifacial, Strays, and Los Bandoleros. ORF recently produced Sony's Bloodshot, also starring Diesel, and has previously launched multiple franchises in the action genre, including the science-fiction thriller Pitch Black and the two follow-up films, Chronicles of Riddick and Riddick, along with the hit xXx franchise. In addition to a thriving film production company, ORF launched One Race Television and gaming company Tigon Studios. ORTV has a first-look deal with Universal Television and is currently developing projects with NBC and Fox and in production with DreamWorks Animation on the Netflix original series "Fast & Furious: Spy Racers." Tigon Studios has produced three critically acclaimed console titles, including "Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay" and original property "The Wheelman." Next up, the highly anticipated ninth chapter in the Fast & Furious franchise will hit theaters June 25, 2021.

