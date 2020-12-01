STXfilms Steers "Horizon Line" To EPIX® Following Home Premiere Release Beginning January 12

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man and BURBANK, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) ("ErosSTX"), a global entertainment company, announced today that the studio has reached a deal with premium network EPIX® to debut the upcoming thriller Horizon Line in 2021. The announcement was made today by Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group. The film will premiere on EPIX following its debut on all transactional platforms beginning Friday, January 12, where it will be available to purchase for $14.99 or to rent for $6.99.

Fogelson said, "Demand for quality entertainment is at an all-time high, and we're thrilled to be able to work with such strong partners as Epix. While we all look forward to resuming our business as theatrical suppliers, it's exciting to be bringing Horizon Line to as large an audience as possible."

The announcement follows STX's previous announcement that the hit film Greenland, starring Gerard Butler, which has opened #1 in 27 overseas markets, will be available to US audiences on all premium video on-demand platforms (PVOD) beginning December 18 before becoming available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max in 2021. The studio also recently announced that the thriller Songbird, produced by Michael Bay, will be available beginning December 11 as a PVOD release.

With the film's pre-sales, and downstream television deals, the film is already profitable for STX despite challenging market conditions.

From the creators of 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Shallows, Horizon Line is a thrilling survival story about an estranged couple, Sara (Allison Williams) and Jackson (Alexander Dreymon) who discover new altitudes of fear aboard a single-engine Cessna plane. It was supposed to be a routine and casual 99-minute flight to their friend's tropical island wedding. But within minutes after takeoff, their pilot suffers a fatal heart attack, leaving Sara and Jackson with no idea of where they are, no communication, and no clue on how to land the plane. With nothing but miles of ocean and sky in every direction, and a terrifying storm that's about to envelop them, Sara and Jackson have only one shot – and there's no going back. Directed by Mikael Marcimain from a script by Josh Campbell & Matt Stuecken, the film is produced by Fredrik Wikström Nicastro.

