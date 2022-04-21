Styldod, a Design-Tech Company, Crosses $1 Million ARR Mark Aims to Grow Enterprise Business, Launch AI-driven Technology, and Explore the Metaverse

DOVER, Del., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Styldod, a design-tech company providing virtual staging, 3D renders, 360° virtual tours, and other property technologies for the US real estate market, announced a 6X revenue growth, crossing the $1 million ARR mark in just 1.5 years of its entry into the market, and has already staged over 65,000 images.

The company which taught a computer how to interior design has caused a revolution by offering quality at pocket-friendly prices driven by the automation of manual-intensive creative processes.

Commenting about the development, Akhilesh Majumdar, Co-Founder & CEO of Styldod, said, "I am proud of what we have achieved in this short duration. Our growth has come on the back of our belief that great visuals are no longer just a choice but a necessity today, as 93% of the home search begins online. Listings with good quality photos achieve a 47% higher offer per sqft as per Redfin. Styldod has empowered real estate agents to create visually appealing listings that sell faster and for more value. We have an NPS (Net Promoter Score) of 80, and we have great stories of agents transforming their listings into visual best sellers using Styldod's technology solutions."

Akhilesh further shared, "We have set big hairy goals for 2022, which is off to a great start. We intend to:

Grow our enterprise business by acquiring clients to gain access to 1 million+ property listings. Double down on automation with the launch of our new AI-driven technology. Explore the real estate Metaverse as we see a future there, and we plan to lead the pack in the segment."

About Styldod:

Styldod is a design-tech company that aims to simplify real estate marketing and help agents present homes in their most favorable light online by reimagining and automating the listing photography process. Having begun as a virtual staging company, today, Styldod has affordable and best-in-class products and services for every facet of real estate marketing and photography. Styldod's suite of services includes virtual staging, image enhancements, floor plans, virtual renovation, 3D renders, 360-degree virtual tours, and Matterport virtual staging, to name a few. We're trusted by over 10,000 realtors from all over the US, from agencies like ReMax, Coldwell Banker, & Keller Williams. Learn more about us at https://www.styldod.com .

