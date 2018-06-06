Style Comes Full Circle: Savers Launches 2018 State of Reuse Report

The environmental impact of an item's journey from production to store racks and shelves continues to go unnoticed as consumers race to buy now and buy more. While promising trends toward responsible decluttering are on the rise, 26 billion pounds of clothing and textiles still pile up in landfills each year – 95 percent of which could be reused or recycled.

"Savers is dedicated to helping people extend the life of goods," said Tony Shumpert, Vice President of Reuse and Recycling for Savers. "This year's report shows a real opportunity to educate shoppers on the powerful impact they can have on the environment and their communities simply by embracing reuse and more sustainable buying and purchasing habits."

Savers commissioned the 2018 State of Reuse Report to continue its commitment to understanding how it can help consumers bring the cycle of reuse full circle. This year's report illustrates key motivators for reuse as well as the opportunity for further education on the impact of clothing waste.

Key Findings from the State of Reuse Report:

Decluttering as a primary driver for reuse .

. Fifty-three percent of North Americans donate clothing and household goods when they feel they have accumulated too much clutter. Physical reminders, such as running out of closet space, also tend to inspire action.

When people don't donate, they are still finding other ways to extend the life of their used goods:



32 percent give their friends and family first pick of their unwanted items





13 percent sell them via consignment or online marketplaces

People are missing out on the full c ycle of reuse.

While more people are donating or finding other uses for unwanted items, only 40 percent purchase pre-owned goods at least once every few months, and 60 percent of North Americans are shopping thrift once a year or less.

Fifty-seven percent of respondents buy pre-owned goods to save money and 69 percent say buying used goods feels like finding hidden treasure. Seventy-seven percent have even been surprised by the great pre-owned items they've found.

Almost half (49 percent) of respondents did not know that extending the life of a garment reduces its environmental footprint.



Nearly 2 in 3 (64 percent) thought it only took two years for a synthetic t-shirt to decompose, when in reality, textile decomposition takes over 40 years.

Examples:

.

More organized thrift experience: Fifty-three percent don't like to dig through piles to find something they like while shopping.

Visit www.savers.com/rethinkreuse to download and read the full report today, and join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #RethinkReuse.

