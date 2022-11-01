Style Space Launches Personalized Head to Toe Private Expert Style Coaching

Award-winning fashion veteran debuts virtual platform for all body types, face shapes, skin tones and lifestyles

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Style Space is a first in its market and newly launched full-service virtual styling platform that provides one-on-one style coaching, offering clothing, hair, makeup and skincare services. Founded by fashion veteran and award-winning fiber artist Jenny Eversole, Style Space is an easy, one-stop shop for individuals and businesses alike: individual users connect directly with stylists to create the style goals of their dreams, and businesses connect employees with experts for styling support ahead of interviews, conferences, pitches and more.

Through the platform's roster of seasoned professionals—fashion stylists, hair stylists, makeup artists and skincare experts—clients of Style Space navigate its unique user interface and receive customized advice in a process that fits different body types, face shapes, skin tones and lifestyles. Rather than working within generalized online quizzes and algorithms, Style Space allows clients to video call directly with real stylists from the start and provides interactive sessions tailored to client's needs. After each style session, clients receive a "style blueprint," which includes session notes, a summary of main key learnings, mood boards with looks and helpful tips, as well as product links based on the individual's preferences and stylist's recommendations.

"During my 10 years as a fashion designer, the more I worked with clients it became clear to me that there was a gap in the market for accessible, affordable and personalized styling services that were not affiliated with a brand or curated through an online formula," says Eversole. "After experiencing a personal styling session for a TV appearance, I felt my confidence come back and feel empowered during a time when my body was going through a transformation period after giving birth to twins. This really fueled the idea for Style Space, and we look forward to helping anyone across the globe look and feel their absolute best."

Pricing ranges from $60-$250 per session depending on goals and styling requests, and stylists are not limited to any brand or price range and work to create suggestions based on the specific budget and requests of each client. To learn more and download a free "5 Steps to Your Dream Style" e-book, visit https://www.stylespace.com/ .

About Style Space

Style Space is a first in its market, full-service virtual styling platform that provides private style consulting for the latest wardrobe, makeup and hair styling services to help remove the stress of getting ready and picking out an outfit. Founded by fashion veteran and award-winning fiber artist Jenny Eversole, Style Space's roster of stylists assist clients with all things wardrobe, hair, makeup and skincare in a process that fits different body types, face shapes, skin tones and lifestyles through the brand's individualized, one-on-one sessions geared towards working professionals. Style Space offers over 50 styling sessions for clients to choose from ranging from closet rehauls, dressing for your body type, and seasonal styling, to hair, makeup and skincare consulting. To learn more visit https://www.stylespace.com/

