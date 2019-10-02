Style Swiper Announces Second Annual Donation Pledge Partnership with Cuts Against Cancer
Style Swiper has pledged to donate $100 towards Cuts Against Cancer's medical wig manufacturing costs for every 1000 downloads received during the fourth quarter 2019
Oct 02, 2019, 10:50 ET
KEEGO HARBOR, Mich., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Style Swiper announced today the renewal of its donation partnership with Cuts Against Cancer. For the second straight year, the company will help provide wigs for people who lost their hair due to chemotherapy. In recognition of breast cancer awareness month, Style Swiper will be donating $100 for every 1000 app downloads of either Style Swiper or Style Swiper Business to Cuts Against Cancer. The donation pledge will run throughout October, November, and December of 2019, and will go toward Cuts Against Cancer's manufacturing costs for medical wigs.
"Style Swiper is happy to support Cuts Against Cancer through our second annual partnership pledge," said Style Swiper Founder, Thomas Guttenberger. He continued, "it is our aim to help as many survivors as possible and by extending the pledge partnership for an extended period, we hope to make a significant donation toward this charitable and worthy cause."
"At Cuts Against Cancer we're giving second life to people who lost hope and feel depressed because they have lost their hair. By donating to them high quality medical human hair wigs, we hope to make them look and feel great again. With the kind help and partnership of the Style Swiper app, on which women and kids can pick the hair styles they like, we hope to continue to help these lives. We're looking forward to another year of this successful and beneficial partnership with Style Swiper," said Cuts Against Cancer Founder, Ran Fridman.
Style Swiper, a product of Wazoo Mobile Technologies, is a Keego Harbor, Michigan based mobile app company which connects hair stylists and customers seeking new hair styles through a simple swipe card interface. It is analogous to Tinder (Match Group, MTCH) but for hairstyles and stylists. The smart phone apps are completely free on iTunes and Google Play for both customers and hair stylists; it offers the fastest browsing of hairstyles, appointment requests, style share cards, stylist group chat, verified reviews, and more.
Cuts Against Cancer is a Philippines-based non-profit whose core mission is to provide high quality medical wigs for cancer survivors. They operate internationally and try to help as many women and children as they can. If you would like to help and donate your hair or find out more about the organization you can visit them at https://www.cutsagainstcancer.org/.
For further information about finding your new hair style with Style Swiper, please visit: https://www.styleswiper.com/.
About Wazoo Mobile Technologies
Wazoo Mobile Technologies is a maker of GPS enabled apps which connect businesses with customers.
