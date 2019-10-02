Style Swiper Announces Second Annual Donation Pledge Partnership with Cuts Against Cancer

"Style Swiper is happy to support Cuts Against Cancer through our second annual partnership pledge," said Style Swiper Founder, Thomas Guttenberger. He continued, "it is our aim to help as many survivors as possible and by extending the pledge partnership for an extended period, we hope to make a significant donation toward this charitable and worthy cause."

"At Cuts Against Cancer we're giving second life to people who lost hope and feel depressed because they have lost their hair. By donating to them high quality medical human hair wigs, we hope to make them look and feel great again. With the kind help and partnership of the Style Swiper app, on which women and kids can pick the hair styles they like, we hope to continue to help these lives. We're looking forward to another year of this successful and beneficial partnership with Style Swiper," said Cuts Against Cancer Founder, Ran Fridman.

Style Swiper, a product of Wazoo Mobile Technologies, is a Keego Harbor, Michigan based mobile app company which connects hair stylists and customers seeking new hair styles through a simple swipe card interface. It is analogous to Tinder (Match Group, MTCH) but for hairstyles and stylists. The smart phone apps are completely free on iTunes and Google Play for both customers and hair stylists; it offers the fastest browsing of hairstyles, appointment requests, style share cards, stylist group chat, verified reviews, and more.

Cuts Against Cancer is a Philippines-based non-profit whose core mission is to provide high quality medical wigs for cancer survivors. They operate internationally and try to help as many women and children as they can. If you would like to help and donate your hair or find out more about the organization you can visit them at https://www.cutsagainstcancer.org/.

For further information about finding your new hair style with Style Swiper, please visit: https://www.styleswiper.com/.

