Style Union Home, Created by The Cofounder of True Religion, Kym Gold, Collaborates with Restauranteur and Kimchi Avocado Founder, Yunnie Kim Morena, To Create New Tableware

MALIBU, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When Kym Gold, Cofounder of True Religion jeans, hatched her new uber luxury ceramic home line Style Union Home (SUH) this Fall, one of the first collaborations she embarked upon was with a former fashion colleague, Yunnie Kim Morena, who launched her website Kimchi Avocado earlier this year, which is a reflection of her California lifestyle and also honors her Korean roots. Together, the style mavens created six new ceramic tabletop pieces that will be available exclusively through KimChiAvocado.com starting on December 1, 2020. Additionally, four of these pieces in limited colorways will be inducted into the Style Union Home Spring Collection.

The line, composed of significantly weighted ceramic pieces handmade in Los Angeles by Gold's potters, is called KimChi Avocado by Style Union Home, and features:

Coco Ceramic Blate (a bowl-plate hybrid named after Coco Chanel, $70 retail)

Stephanie Ceramic Utility Vase (named after Morena's very close friend and cancer survivor, Stephanie, $85 retail)

Matilda Ceramic Cloud Spice bowls (named after Matilda Joslyn Gage, $185 retail)

Kamala Ceramic Tea Mug (named after Kamala Harris, $60 retail)

Michelle Ceramic Ritual Palo Santo Holder (named after Michelle Obama, $65 retail)

Tiny-spouted bowls (SUH's Spencer Bowl, $45)

KimChi Avocado by Style Union Home launches in the Blanc, Charcoal and Blush colorways, the latter two being exclusive colors to KimChi Avocado. A portion of the sales from all bowls in the Blush colorway will be donated to breast cancer research, because breast cancer is something that affects women year round.

When Gold and Morena got together at the Style Union Home pottery studio in Encino, California in the Spring of 2020, Morena was inspired to create two unique pieces of her own: a tea mug and a palo santo incense holder in an elegant matte charcoal and blush glaze. Gold filled out the collection by adding her dinner plate, a bowl, spice holders and a multi-use flatware holder to hold anything from cosmetic brushes, kitchen tools to flowers in Morena's colors.

After spending 30 years building five fashion brands, including True Religion which sold for $835M, making Gold one of the most successful female entrepreneurs in the U.S., Gold was thrilled to reconnect and work together with Morena on their mutual penchant for all things home.

"When I was selling my clothing at the iconic Fred Segal," said Gold, "I met Yunnie, who developed her own shop there. Both of us are now in the business of creating legendary things for the home and tasty things for the table, now in beautiful new colors."

Brought to the table in 2020 by the Cofounder of True Religion Apparel, fashion powerhouse Kym Gold, it all started when she could not find a bowl. Not just any bowl, but a beautiful bowl – this humble vessel inspired the creation of Style Union Home (SUH). SUH brings luxury fashion to the home in the shape of substantially designed ceramic tableware, decorative accessories and pet ware. Organically inspired designs are brought to life by a force of fashion and custom glazes blended by a legend in the ceramics industry. Style Union Home is handmade in LA, a classic brand with just the right amount of edge.

