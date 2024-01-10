Style3D Research Shines the Show with additional Two Papers Accepted at SIGGRAPH ASIA 2023 on Cloth Simulation Innovations

News provided by

Style3D

10 Jan, 2024, 13:00 ET

SYDNEY, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The electrifying stage of SIGGRAPH Asia 2023 witnessed Style3D Research's triumphant unveiling of two groundbreaking research papers through captivating oral presentations. This pinnacle gathering, renowned as a global hub for computer graphics, provided the perfect canvas for Style3D's innovation.

The first paper focuses on improving the stability of dihedral-angle-based bending model (DAB) by using analytic eigensystem and adaptive geometric stiffness. We present novel analytic expressions for the eigensystem of a DAB energy Hessian, revealing that DAB models typically have positive, negative, and zero eigenvalues, with four of each, respectively. By using these expressions, we can efficiently project an indefinite DAB energy Hessian as positive semi-definite analytically. We also propose rectifying DAB's indefinite geometric stiffness matrix by using orthotropic geometric stiffness matrices with adaptive parameters calculated from our analytic eigensystem. Additionally, we suggest adjusting the compression stiffness according to the Kirchhoff-Love thin plate theory to avoid over-compression. Our method not only ensures the positive semi-definiteness but also avoids instability caused by large bending forces at degenerate geometries. To demonstrate the benefit of our approaches, we have showed in the paper comparisons against existing methods on the simulation of cloth and thin plates in challenging examples. In the near future, we plan to integrate this method into our Style3D Physics simulation engine, delivering a more realistic and improved experience for our users with enhanced bending effects on clothes.

The second paper introduces a method to improve the efficiency of cloth simulation on GPUs. We propose an efficient cloth simulation method that combines the merits of subspace integration and parallelizable iterative relaxation, within the framework of projective dynamics (PD). Our core ingredient centers around the utilization of subspace for the expedited convergence of Jacobi-PD. This involves solving the reduced global system and smartly employing its precomputed factorization. The prefactorized subspace system matrix is exploited in a reduced-space LBFGS. The LBFGS method starts with the reduced system matrix of the rest shape as the initial Hessian approximation, while the full-space Jacobi iteration captures high-frequency details. Our method can be efficiently executed on modern GPUs. Experiments show significant performance improvements for high-resolution cloth simulation. In the near future, we aim to implement this method in our Style3D Physics simulation engine, enhancing the overall user experience by offering faster simulation speed.

Dr. Huamin Wang, Chief Science Officer at Style3D Research, remarked, "Our commitment to advancing the digital fashion industry through more efficient, accurate, and reliable simulation techniques remains unwavering."

As the proprietors of these technical advancements, Style3D is committed to swiftly integrating these research findings into products like Style3D Studio, Atelier, and Simulator. This application of technology aims to bring tangible value to digital clothing R&D. Anticipate further scientific breakthroughs in the future; let's look forward together!

  • Style3D Studio: A 3D clothing design software tailored for the textile and apparel industry, boasting proprietary flexible simulation technology for more authentic, faster, and efficient 3D clothing design.
  • Style3D Atelier: A professional-grade digital clothing modeling tool for CG industry applications, facilitating the effortless creation, simulation, and rendering of high-fidelity digital clothing.
  • Style3D Simulator: A hyper-realistic clothing simulation plugin for CG industry applications, enhancing clothing animation production efficiency for any UE project.

About Style3D Research:
Style3D Research is a pioneering hub dedicated to pushing the boundaries of computer graphics and simulation technologies. Committed to innovation, Style3D Research strives to revolutionize the digital fashion industry through cutting-edge research and development.

SOURCE Style3D

Also from this source

Des chercheurs en IA de premier plan rejoignent l'équipe internationale de Style3D, renforçant sa capacité d'innovation dans la simulation 3D et les technologie de l'IA

Des chercheurs en IA de premier plan rejoignent l'équipe internationale de Style3D, renforçant sa capacité d'innovation dans la simulation 3D et les technologie de l'IA

Style3D, l'un des principaux fournisseurs de solutions numériques 3D dans le secteur mondial de la mode, a récemment élargi son équipe de recherche...
Top-Informatiker verstärken das globale Dream Team von Style3D und erhöhen die Innovationskraft im Bereich 3D-Simulation und KI-Technologie

Top-Informatiker verstärken das globale Dream Team von Style3D und erhöhen die Innovationskraft im Bereich 3D-Simulation und KI-Technologie

Style3D, ein führender Anbieter von 3D-digitalen Lösungen für die globale Modeindustrie, hat vor Kurzem sein kollaboratives interdisziplinäres...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Textiles

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.