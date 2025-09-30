StyleWeekOC® 2025 Takes Over Fashion Island with Star Power, Style Icons & Must-See Events

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/styleweek-oc/9358251-en-styleweekoc-2025-fashion-island-newport-beach

Following a successful debut partnership in 2024, the two cultural institutions are uniting once more to deliver a five-day immersive series spotlighting the intersection of coastally curated fashion, film, and design in the heart of the California Riviera. This year's programming includes a Neiman Marcus runway show benefitting CASA OC, an Opening Night Gala with Newport Beach Film Festival spotlighting Fashion Island restaurants, a Bloomingdale's beauty experience, and celebrity-driven conversations featuring "Emily in Paris" star and fashion maverick Ashley Park in partnership with Women's Wear Daily (WWD), actor/author Penn Badgley, who will present his new book Crushmore alongside his Podcrushed co-hosts Sophie Ansari and Nava Kavelin, and actor Noah Schnapp for a lively discussion and journey through his career highlights.

StyleWeekOC® 2025 will also feature live fashion performances, an interactive masterclass, shopping parties, and fashion film screenings.

2025 StyleWeekOC® Programming Schedule

Wednesday, October 15 at 11A

Designer Runway Show with Neiman Marcus benefitting CASA OC

Immediate in-store shopping experience featuring top Fall looks

Thursday, October 16 at 9P

Opening Night Gala: Taste of Style, presented by Newport Beach Film Festival and Fashion Island restaurants

Friday, October 17, 5-8P

Red Carpet Ready : A Bloomingdale's beauty panel + interactive glam treatments

: A Bloomingdale's beauty panel + interactive glam treatments Free and open to the public. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Saturday, October 18

Author Talk with Penn Badgley + Podcrushed co-hosts at 11A

co-hosts at 11A Tickets linked here at $20/pp; tickets include a signed copy of Crushmore

Keynote with Ashley Park presented by WWD at 1P

Free and open to the public. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

West Coast premiere fashion film at THE LOT of Akris - Fashion With a Heritage at 3:30P | LINK TO TICKETS

at 3:30P | LINK TO TICKETS Shopping Parties (2-4P), Spend & Receive Promotions (11-5P), Live Fashion Performances (2P)

See full list of participating retailers below

Sunday, October 19

Fragrance Masterclass with Creed at Fashion Island Main Stage, presented by Neiman Marcus at 1P

Newport Beach Film Festival Celebrity Spotlight Discussion with Noah Schnapp at 3P

Finale Fashion Performances at Macy's Lawn 12P and 2P

West Coast premiere fashion film at THE LOT of Thom Browne: The Man Who Tailors Dreams at 530P | LINK TO TICKETS

Participating Retailers & Custom Activations on October 18

Cinq à Sept • flower crowns | Paige • ice cream scoops | Rag & Bone • aura photos |

L'Agence • scent-making bar | Veronica Beard • fashion illustrator | On • shoelace charms |

Monica Vinader • lipstick tarot reader | Rails • herb satchels | Todd Snyder • leather keychain embossing

Good American • embroidery | Alice + Olivia • lip gloss charms

As part of this year's StyleWeekOC® celebrations, VEA Newport Beach is inviting fashion lovers to extend their experience beyond the runway with its exclusive StyleWeekOC® Shop & Stay Package. Available October 15–19, 2025, the package includes a $100 Fashion Island gift card, two VIP tickets to a StyleWeekOC® event, a welcome gift from Fashion Island, and a personalized consultation with Fashion Island's personal shopper and stylist (based on availability). Guests will also enjoy a $50 food and beverage credit at VEA, located directly across the street from Fashion Island. Packages are available to book now through October 12 with a one-night minimum stay.

For more information and to RSVP, visit www.StyleWeekOC.com and follow Fashion Island on Instagram at @fashionisland. Fashion Island is located at 401 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660.

ABOUT STYLEWEEK OC

For the second year, StyleWeekOC® and Newport Beach Film Festival join forces at Fashion Island to ignite the conversation between film and fashion. Count on high style, movie magic, red carpet moments, and community-spirited events. Last year, the buzz came to a crescendo for glamour-inspired screenings held alongside industry panels, installations and store activations. In its 14th year, StyleWeekOC® is Orange County's most anticipated fashion event where community and creativity intersect with vibrant culture. In its 26th year, NBFF is Southern California's premier cinematic showcase set against Newport Beach's endless summer backdrop. On October 15-19, cinephiles and style lovers will flock to the fashion-filled affair.

ABOUT FASHION ISLAND

At the epicenter of Newport Beach style and culture, Fashion Island is an open-air shopping and culinary destination reflecting the coastal Southern California lifestyle. As one of the iconic regional centers in the Irvine Company portfolio with a curated collection of 150 retailers and acclaimed restaurateurs, Fashion Island blends timeless luxury, emerging brands, world-class designers, uncommon boutiques, and remarkable dining options, attracting guests seeking exceptional retail experience. Visitors shop, dine and indulge in a lush resort-like setting with access to market exclusives like RH Newport Beach, L'Agence, Veronica Beard, Neiman Marcus, St. John, as well as culinary concepts Ocean 48 JOEY Newport Beach, Sushi Roku, True Food Kitchen, and more.

ABOUT THE NEWPORT BEACH FILM FESTIVAL

Recognized as one of the largest luxury lifestyle film festivals in the United States, the Newport Beach Film Festival brings together a globally curated slate of films and cultural events on the Southern California coast. The Festival is dedicated to showcasing contemporary screen culture, cinematic excellence, and championing visionary storytellers. Sponsors include UCI Health, Los Angeles Times, Visit Newport Beach, Fashion Island, and the City of Newport Beach. For the complete lineup, visit www.NewportBeachFilmFest.com.

