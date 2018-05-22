Stylish glass, bamboo hot and cold beverage flask maker Fressko expanding retail operations into U.S.

"At Fressko, we're all about keeping things simple and sustainable," Marketing Director Hayley Culley said. "We care about the planet around us and are committed to giving our customers the highest quality, carefully designed products that make it easy to live healthy and consciously."

Fressko's flasks are the best alternative to plastic, rubber and paper take-away cups, designed in Melbourne and made using only BPA-free materials. The bamboo is sourced from the mountains of Ningbo, China, and the double-walled glass is formed from one piece, built to stand the test of time.

"We've focused on creating an earth-friendly product that looks beautiful and is highly durable," Culley said. "We know when you choose Fressko, you'll enjoy using our flasks for years to come, and you'll never have to worry about chemical leaching, flask discoloring or flavor tainting like you would with cheaper materials."

The company's initial U.S. launch includes three glass and two bamboo flasks. The Rise (10-ounce), Tour (13-ounce) and Lift (16-ounce) flasks are glass, and include a two-in-one filter, allowing for complete versatility. Use it to turn the flask into a tea infuser, for smoothies or to create delicious, fruit-infused water.

The Rush (10-ounce) and Trip (15-ounce) flasks are made from premium stainless steel surrounded by a bamboo shell and include a single filter, perfect for carrying coffee on the go. This flask will keep coffee or any warm beverage or soup hot typically for 6-8 hours.

"Our versatility is unrivaled. The fact that we have the filter and you can use it for every type of beverage, hot and cold, puts us ahead of everyone else," Culley said. "This is a very exciting time for us as we step into the U.S. market, and we can't wait to show everyone our beautiful flasks."

For more information on Fressko glass and bamboo hot and cold flasks, visit www.madebyfressko.com/us, and follow along on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.

